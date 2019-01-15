Preparing for an auto accident before it happens: Useful things you need in case of an emergency

Haven’t you ever been involved in a car accident? If the answer is no, you can consider yourself lucky because collisions are fairly common. Each single time that you get into the automobile, whether as a driver or passenger, there is the risk that you’ll get involved in a crash. If someone doesn’t hit you from behind, then a drunk driver will destroy your vehicle. It’s important to understand that accidents occur on a daily basis, in the United States, at least. The odds aren’t in your favor, so you might as well take precautions – in other words, prepare in advance. You need to brace for an imminent car crash. It’s impossible to minimize injury. The good news is that there’s something that you can do. You can equip your vehicle with certain things. Don’t get caught unprepared. Make sure that you have the following items in your automobile all the time.

First aid kit

Do you have a first aid kit? If not, you should get your hands on one right away. First aid kits are a necessity in cars. Ointments, creams, adhesives, and medications are things that you’ll want inside your car. In case you suffer minor injuries, you can address them in a timely manner. Help is out of reach and you’ve got to do something. Let’s imagine the following scenario situation: you sustain an injury that results in immense blood loss. You have but a few seconds to stop the bleeding. In the absence of necessary supplies, your body will go into shock. Now, do you see why it’s so important to have a first aid kit in the vehicle? Make sure that the small box is focused on immediate trauma. You don’t need that many burn creams in the car.

Proof of auto insurance

In case you were oblivious to this fact, it’s required by the law to carry proof of auto insurance while you’re driving. And no, substitutes aren’t allowed. You’re obligated to demonstrate some kind of financial responsibility when you’re involved in an accident. Probably you have surveyed top auto insurance companies until you made up your mind. If you didn’t talk to your provider when you bought the coverage, do it now. It doesn’t matter that you live in an area that doesn’t require proof of insurance. It’s a good idea to carry some sort of proof that the vehicle is insured. There’s no way of knowing when you’ll have a collision and you need to be prepared. You have to share information with the driver of the other automobile if they wish to make a claim with the insurance company. Some states allow drivers to deploy electronic copies. Find out if your state is one of them.

Cat litter

Today is shopping day. It’s time to get your hands on the basic necessities. Include cat litter on your shopping list. This might come as a surprise to you, but many vehicle owners keep cat litter in the car. Can you guess why? Well, they use cat litter as an effective solution against moisture. Okay, maybe condensation is the last thing on your mind. You don’t have problems of the sort and you certainly don’t need solutions. But you do need to prepare for unexpected events. What do you do, for instance, if there’s mud on the road of the car accident? If you don’t have any tool at your disposal, it will be impossible to get out of the mud. This is where the cat litter comes to play. All you have to do is pour the absorbent around the automobile and slowly accelerate. In no time at all, you will be free. A bag of sand works kind of in the same way.

Notepad and pen

Individuals who are too structured are always seeking a more flexible option. Instead of utilizing a planner, some people use a notepad and pen. As a matter of fact, they always have these two specific items with them. And so should you, as there is enough room in the glove compartment. A notepad and pen will turn out to be extremely helpful when you get into a car accident. You’ll be able to scribble down the name and contact information of the other driver, as well as details like the license plate number, what happened, and the contact info of witnesses, if there are any. Many experts are of the opinion that it’s a good idea to keep a journal following a collision. There are so many things going on that it’s impossible for you to keep track of everything. This is why it’s absolutely necessary to have a notepad and pen.

Cell phone charger

You used to be able to rely on your mobile phone. Things have changed dramatically. Not only does the gadget let you down when you need it the most, but also you have to purchase a new battery. Suppose you get into a crash. If there are no injured parties, the first ones to call are the police. It’s necessary to report the accident. What’s more, it will help you avoid a cash scam. After you’ve told policemen what happened, it’s a good idea to get in touch with your insurance company, regardless of whom was at fault. Last but not least, you need to call your lawyer and figure out if it’s necessary to have legal representation. If your cell phone is dead, you’ll be in a pretty unfortunate situation. So, ensure you have a cell phone charger.

The bottom line

There’s nothing more important than making a car accident checklist. As mentioned in the beginning, auto accidents are fairly common in the United States and the best thing that you can do for yourself right now is be prepared ahead of time. Regardless of how responsible you are on the road, your chances of having a collision are still pretty high. The aforementioned things shouldn’t be missing from your vehicle. Whether you believe it or not, they will save you in a terrible situation.