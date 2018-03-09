Gauge Magazine

Hot Rods, Mini Trucks, Lowriders, 4x4 and Imports

Latest Issue

Ridetech Track 1 Camaro Debut at Goodguys Spring Lone Star Nationals

By Leave a Comment

Track 1 1970 CamaroThe Track 1 1970 Camaro will debut Friday, March 9, 2018 at the Goodguys 8th Spring Lone Star Nationals alongside the 48 Hour 1970 Camaro. The two second-gen Camaros offer a lesson in contrast: The 48 Hour Camaro uses 100% bolt-on parts for daily and cross-country high performance driving. The Track 1 Camaro is built to win races using the aftermarket’s most advanced hot rod technology. Both cars offer outstanding performance and style. The 48 Hour Camaro is nice, while the Track 1 Camaro is naughty.

The photos shown here are all that we can show you of the Track 1 Camaro for now. The carbon fiber bodywork has been installed along with the sleek D&Z Customs front spoiler assembly. Both Camaros are en route to Texas after running shakedown laps on RideTech’s test track.

If you can’t make it out to Ft. Worth, be sure to follow as we  post the debut on Facebook Live. The shoot will likely take place in the morning, so put on a pot of coffee and tune in.

Track 1 Camaro build photo
Here is what the Track 1 Camaro looked like just two days ago. The entire car was assembled in just seven days. Vintage Air’s condenser and plumbing are in plain view.

 

track 1 camaro interior
The interior is buttoned up and everything works.Gauges are Racepak IQ3S street version. AC is by Vintage Air and the Momo steering wheel is mounted to a Flaming River unit. The VFN fiberglass dash looks darn good. The carpets are black, but Smitty’s installed some mood lighting.
Kirky seats in camaro
Kirkey seats with full upholstery are supportive, yet comfortable. RideTech signature Crow safety harnesses keep the occupants secure. Smitty’s Custom Auto built a removable trans tunnel cover with exposed hardware. It’s one of the coolest parts of the build.
track 1 camaro
Bumpers… Taillights…Its getting there. The car will run in Texas without decals to show off its fresh PPG Stealth Gray paint. Look for full race livery graphics at a future event.

 

See the debut live at.

Goodguys 8th Spring Lone Star Nationals

March 9-11, 2018 Texas Motor Speedway 3545 Lone Star Circle, Fort Worth, TX 76177

https://www.good-guys.com/slsn-2018

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Hot Links

Visit our Hot Links page to see our partners and favorite vendors and sponsors who can help you make the most out of your ride. Hot Links

Shop Gauge Store

Info

Back Issues
Models
Gauge Store
Vehicle Features
Event Coverage
Videos
Buy Printed Copy
Contact Us

Social