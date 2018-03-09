Ridetech Track 1 Camaro Debut at Goodguys Spring Lone Star Nationals

The Track 1 1970 Camaro will debut Friday, March 9, 2018 at the Goodguys 8th Spring Lone Star Nationals alongside the 48 Hour 1970 Camaro. The two second-gen Camaros offer a lesson in contrast: The 48 Hour Camaro uses 100% bolt-on parts for daily and cross-country high performance driving. The Track 1 Camaro is built to win races using the aftermarket’s most advanced hot rod technology. Both cars offer outstanding performance and style. The 48 Hour Camaro is nice, while the Track 1 Camaro is naughty.

The photos shown here are all that we can show you of the Track 1 Camaro for now. The carbon fiber bodywork has been installed along with the sleek D&Z Customs front spoiler assembly. Both Camaros are en route to Texas after running shakedown laps on RideTech’s test track.

If you can’t make it out to Ft. Worth, be sure to follow as we post the debut on Facebook Live. The shoot will likely take place in the morning, so put on a pot of coffee and tune in.

See the debut live at.

Goodguys 8th Spring Lone Star Nationals

March 9-11, 2018 Texas Motor Speedway 3545 Lone Star Circle, Fort Worth, TX 76177

https://www.good-guys.com/slsn-2018