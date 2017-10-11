Save Money With Exotic Car Rental

Special events such as a honeymoon or special holidays require some special arrangements and traveling in a luxury car is one of them. Individuals that do not own luxury vehicles have an option of renting one as a way of making their trips enjoyable and memorable.

However, it is sometimes very challenging to find an affordable exotic car for hire due to exorbitant rates. Hiring exotic cars like Bentleys, Lamborghinis, Aston Martins, Porsches, Ferraris, Hummers, and Limousines can cost you a fortune if you do not understand the dynamics of the car hire market. The following are seven major tips on how to hire affordable exotic cars:

Early Booking Reserving your car of choice at least one week in advance guarantees you affordable rates than when you do last minute booking. It is advisable to make your reservation when there are a lot of vehicle in the lot to increase your chances of getting a better deal. The law of demand and supply applies to the car hire market and booking when the demand is high means that rates will be high.

Considers weekly renting Clients are normally offered better rates when they hire a luxury car for a week as compared to renting for a day or weekend. It is possible to save up to 30 percent of the money you would have would have spent on daily hiring as compared to weekly hiring. Most car hire companies offer discounts depending on the number of days you rent the car. You can rent exotic cars from Apex worldwide to enjoy some of the best weekly rates.

Weekend Rental A Recent survey indicates that the demand for luxury cars is much higher during the week than weekends. There are some instances where you can end up paying half the regular price during the weekend. It is a good idea to reschedule your travel plans to weekends to enjoy affordable rates.

Avoid Airport Pickups Airport rental cars have high rates due to the extra fees and taxes. You can save a lot of money by renting a car from the neighborhood locations. A recent survey indicated that hiring a luxury car from neighborhood locations costs 11% less than the cost of renting at an airport.

Carry your own Child Safety Seat Rental companies charge extra fees for child safety seats, and one can bring the cost down by carrying their own child safety seats. There are some luxury vehicles without child safety seats, and car hire companies take advantage of this to charge extra fees.

Club Membership Some rental companies offer club membership for their regular clients. In this kind of arrangement, members enjoy some privileges and perks by paying a yearly membership fee. Some of the privileges that members enjoy include free airline miles and rental days for a luxury car of your choice.

Avoid the prepaid gas option Prepaying for gas means you pay in advance for a full tank even if you will not consume all the gas. It is advisable to only pay for what you have consumed to avoid extra costs. You can only consider paying in advance if you are sure about using all the fuel.

