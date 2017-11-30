SEMA 2017 Freaks of Nature Kick Off Party had become a Monday night tradition for everyone that attends SEMA. The pre-party is held over on 3rd street at Hogs and Heifers Saloon and Gauge Magazine has had the joy of sponsoring this event for the past 10 years!

Every year, our friends over at TR Manufacturing CNC cut out special awards for our west coast photographer, Chromey, to pick his favorite vehicle from the show. This years winner was Rich Jones with his 1965 Volkswagon Karmann Ghia. Check out the pictures below of his ride!

This Video is of Shannon “Freakmaster” Vanderaa presenting the Gauge Magazine award to Rich Jones for his 1965 VW Karmann Gia.

The Mini Truck Hall of Fame came to SEMA 2017 Freaks of Nature Kick Off Party to make a special announcement to present those who were inducted into the 2017 Mini Truck Hall of Fame. It was a special night to see those who had worked so hard on their mini trucks, support the industry and presented with the award that they deserve!

Below are the names and award of the 2017 Mini Truck Hall of fame class.

Journalist Alan Paradise

Builder Roger Plante Painter Charles Armstrong Show Southern Mini Nats Pigeon Forge Company Hot tops Jim Piccolo Courtney Halowell Lifetime Achievement Award Juan Trevino Club Fleetwood Truck Wrapped with Envy Memorial award Laurie Starling Congratulations to you all!

Gauge Magazine has been working with Freaks of Nature and Shannon for years, since they decided to start hosting this annual event. We are excited to continue on this tradition for many to enjoy and show off their rides!

