SEMA 2018 4x4

SEMA 2018 4×4 has always been one of our favorite categories to photograph. The 4×4 continue making their rides higher and higher and always better than the year before. Between the lifts, graphics, new products, and much more, the 4x4s may have stolen the show this year! You can expect for this years coverage to be one of the best for the 4x4s.

For the ninth year in a row, a Jeep Wrangler was named the Hottest 4×4/SUV at SEMA, which makes it the only vehicle to have never lost its class! Every year at SEMA, vehicles emerge that are embraced by the aftermarket community. The exhibitors are at the forefront of the industry and have a unique ability to identify the hottest vehicles for future trends. Jeeps have proven themselves as the most popular SUV in the aftermarket world!

SEMA is known for being the largest off-road business show in the world, if you are an off-roading fan then this show is for you. The show also shows products that are keeping the 4×4 market going strong ranging for tonneau covers and bed liners to toolboxes. SEMA allows for people to come together ad see where innovation, new products, and ideas come to everyone non stop.

With the 4x4s always making their presence known, they may have just taken over SEMA 2018. We don’t know what they could possibly have up their sleeves for next year but we are excited! We made sure to get the best coverage of 4x4s this year and we know you will love it!

Photos by: Chris Gosda, Chromey, and Erod