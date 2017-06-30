ATSC Semi Show at Slamology 2017

At Slamology 2017, we were excited to announce that the American Truck Show Circuit would be added to the lineup for Slamology. ATSC is a circuit of custom rigs competing in their own series for the top honors. They are committed to the growth and development of the owner of the show truck along with having the goal of exposing more individuals to the unique lifestyle of an operator, their dedication to their equipment, and dedication to showing it off!

At Slamology 2017 the ATSC Semis were staged in the perfect location by putting them from the font gate and going all the way back to the car audio section. Many of the spectators who stayed at the camp grounds were able to see a light show that was put off by the Semis on Friday night and were able to get up close to them the next day. Each Semi was customized to show characters of their owners. Each and every Rig was not like the other and was also not like any of the typical working semi’s you normally see on the highway, the amazing display was an attention getter for all those who attended!

ATSC Semi operators were also given special awards from the Gauge Magazine editorial staff to show our appreciation to those who attended. We wish them all the best of luck with the remainder of the 2017 ATSC Semi Series and welcome them to come back to Slamology 2018!

If you are interested in learning more about the American Truck Show Circuit, be sure to check out their website!

Check out Slamology.com for more information about this year’s and next years show!

Interested in more coverage of Slamology? We have Slam Coverage dating back to the first show!