Slamology 2017 Bikini Contest

Slamology 2017 was our biggest year this far so ofcourse the bikini contest would go on! This year we had beautiful ladies who volunteered to come up and show off what they got. With crowd going wild with each girl that come up to show what they got, the girls were also being judged to see who are first place winner would be, also known as Miss Slamology 2017. Awards would be given to 1st-3rd place, each getting a cash prize but first place winner also getting a title and a sash, along with bragging rights of course. Who wouldn’t want to be the #1 girl for our biggest show yet?

All of the ladies that came and volunteered were beautiful and we thank them for coming and strutting their stuff! Although we were only able to given out 3 awards, we would give them to every girl if we could! The Bikini Contest is one of the events at our show that everyone comes around to see, and why not? You have cars, alcohol, hydraulics, and many other things, why not finish the show off with beautiful girls competing to be Miss Slamology 2017! The crowd showed amazing support to our girls and also to our judges! With the crowd going wild it assisted our judges in picking our Miss Slamology 2017 and also amped our girls up to give off a better show! Make sure to not miss out next year and cheer on the future Miss Slamology 2018.

Slamology has their website up and running with information from this years show and next years.

Interested in more coverage of Slamology? We Slam Coverage dating back to the first show!

Photos by: Gauge Staff