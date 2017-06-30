Slamology 2017 Cars

Slamology 2017 was our biggest show yet! Bringing in over 1500 vehicles and over half of them being cars! Each car that comes to Slamology 2017 is registered into whatever class they are put in by classing. After that, owners are able to go and park their vehicle where they are specified and show off their ride. Later on, they are able to go through judging. Owners go through years of hard work and dedication to make their ride the best of the best so that when they come through judging, they are given the highest award possible. Each car that comes into Slamology 2017 is not like any other, each one has something that is unique about it that you would never expect to see!

Many of the cars that came through were also in our Car Audio Contest, they had built such an amazing sound system in their vehicle that they were able to go and compete for the best audio. An award was also given to those who had the loudest and most outrageous beat! With Slamology being the largest car show of its kind, you were bound to find a car (or truck) that stuck out to you. Many of the cars that were custom made and the owners were proud of the work that was done on the vehicle, and this was the place for them to show it off! This year sure went to the cars for all the custom and out of this world rides!

Photos by: Gauge Staff