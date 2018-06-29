Slamology 2018 Bikini Contest

Presented by 247 Sky Bar

Slamology 2018 Bikini Contest is presented by 247 Sky Bar. If you thought the show couldn’t get any better between the audio, cars, trucks, and more, then you weren’t ready for this Bikini Contest! This is one part of the show that everyone makes sure they don’t miss out on.

247 SkyBar Bikini Contest is something every returning Slamology attendee loves to look forward to. The most amazing ladies from Slamology come up to the stage on Saturday at 6 pm to compete against one another for the title of Miss Slamology 2018. All ladies that wanted to compete were to sign up before 5 pm on Saturday and be ready to win the title at 6 pm.

We had some of the hottest ladies sign up to show off what they’ve got, and they made sure that the crowd would know who the winner was at the end! With the assistance of the crowd, the judges were able to come to a clear decision as to who would be the next Miss Slamology for 2018.

First place winner was Lauren Masters who was titled Miss Slamology 2018, a prize of $300.00, and major bragging rights! Congratulations Miss Slamology 2018!

Second place winner went to Jessica Marshall with a prize of $200.00.

Third place winner was Tahlia Haynes with a prize of $100.00.

Congratulations to all the beautiful ladies that attended and thank you to 247 Sky Bar for hosting our Bikini Contest! Without you all the show would not be the same!

Photos by: Gauge Staff