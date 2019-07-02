Slamology 2019 Bikini Contest

Slamology 2019 was held at Lucas Oil Raceway in Indianapolis, IN on June 8-9th, 2019! Between the custom cars and trucks, audio builds, vendors, music, and more, many of you thought that Slamology 2019 couldn’t get any better. Saturday at 6 oclock you’ll realize that the 247 Sky Bar Bikini Contest just tops off how amazing the show is!

If you have ever attended Slamology, then you know that many of the attendees look forward to seeing the most beautiful Girl of Slamology come out and compete against one another for the title of Miss Slamology 2019! With each girl getting show off what they got to win over the crowd and the judges, the crowd went wild and you could tell the girls loved being on stage as well!

We had some of the hottest ladies from Slamology 2019 sign up to show off what they’ve got, and with the crowd shouting in support of the ladies that they wanted to win the title! What started out as a very hard decision for our judges because they were all beautiful, the crowd yelling in support of the ladies they wanted to win made it a little easier for our judges!

First place winner went to Stacey with the Title of Miss Slamology 2019, a prize of $300.00, and major bragging rights! Congratulations Miss Slamology 2019: Stacey!

Second place winner went to Emily with a prize of $200.00!

Third place winner went to Danielle with a prize of $100.00!

Congratulations to all the beautiful ladies that attended and thank you to 247 Sky Bar for hosting our Bikini Contest! Without you all the show would not be the same! We cannot wait to see who is crowned Miss Slamology 2020.

Wanting to see who won Miss Slamology 2018? Check it out now!

Wanting more information on Slamology? Check out our website!

Photos by: Gauge Staff