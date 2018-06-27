Slamology 2018 Music Festival

Slamology Music Festival 2018

Presented by Snodgrass Entertainment on the Full Throttle Battery Main Stage

With a full lineup of local Indiana bands ready to perform for the entire crowd of Slamology, unfortunatly mother nature had a different plan for many of them.

The Slamology Music Festival started off at the Full Throttle Battery Main Stage on Saturday at 9 am. DJ RDS II, DJ Sin, DJ Maze, and Kasey Wilkerson and Friends all went up and performed. The crowds flowed in and out as people who enjoyed different genres of music would come over and enjoy the band. Around noon is when a storm had hit the show. Due to the lightning, wind, and rain and for the safety of the bands, unfortunately Doll Eyes and War on TV could not perform.

On at three o’clock is a HUGE upcoming star, Trajik. This rapper is not only one of a kind, but is killing the game! Early on in the year, Trajik had won a contest for being a well known (and loved) local spotlight. You will be able to see him opening up for Gucci Mane in concert! As if Trajik couldn’t get any better, he will be releasing his new single debut: Comeback Kid.

3:50 rolled in and Pistolero went on stage and killed it! You can also be ready for their new single to come out soon!

At 5 pm, it was time for our headliner, Hosier. It seemed that around 4:50 the crowd began to grow as they all knew that Hosier was coming. Hosier was also the headliner back in 2017, he was such a hit we had to bring him back for 2018 along with his full band. The crowd rocked along with him as he was singing all his top billboard hits like no one has ever heard before from him at Slamology. After his performance, of course Hosier stayed around for the Bikini Contest.

Due to the treacherous weather that had came in on Sunday, The Miah Ferran Band, Red Remains, and TEO were not able to perform. Mother nature was not on our side for many of the bands, but if you have not heard their music make sure you take the time to check them out or possibly catch them on the main stage in 2019.

We cannot thank all the bands enough for coming out and showing us what you have to offer to the music world!

Photos by: Gauge Staff