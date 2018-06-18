Tips on using A floor jack

If you want to make repairs of your car convenient and simple then you need to lift it up. The easiest way to lift the car to fix is by using a floor jack. Also known as automotive floor jack, it is mostly used in car repairing shops or garages. The entire process of changing tires or repairing the brakes of the vehicle becomes effortless to accomplish with the help of a floor jack.

Vehicle owners who enjoy repairing their cars through DIY procedures always have a floor jack in their set of tools. However, this handy tool can make life easier for automobile owners only if they know how to use it accurately. In this article, you will find some vital information that would help you in repairing your car effortlessly by using a floor jack.

Before you start using the jack for repairing your vehicle, you should read your vehicle’s manual to know the numerous points where you can use the floor jack. This will save you from placing the jack in the wrong point and prevent your car’s body from getting damaged.

Mentioned Below Are Some Important Tips That You Should Follow At The Time Of Repairing Your Car:

You should always keep the floor jack on a stable ground while in use so that it stays in balance. In case the tool shifts, it could seriously harm the mechanic as well as the vehicle. So, a concrete surface is always preferred.

Ensure that your vehicle is placed in a firm and smooth surface so that the jack stays in place after you lift the vehicle.

Depending on the weight of your vehicle, you should purchase the floor jack. The capacity of the jack should be somewhat equal to the gross weight of the vehicle so that it can lift the car easily. For instance, if the weight of your car is 10 tons, then the capacity of the tool should be around 7-8 tons.

Always use jack stands so that you can get some more support to lift the vehicle. This will help in distributing the entire load of the vehicle on the floor jack as well as the stand.

Remember to buy the best floor jack for use as the repair work can turn out to be extremely dangerous if you purchase a low-quality floor jack that breaks during use. Some vital things to consider while buying a floor jack is its quality, capacity, and type of metal.

You would even require wheel chocks at the time of lifting

Once you have placed the wheel chocks accurately, you need to carefully slide the floor jack under the car. As mentioned above, make sure that you place the jack only on jack points.

Now you need to slowly raise the car at the desired height. Immediately place the jack stands below the car so that the vehicle gets good support to stay at the raised height.

As soon as you have achieved the desired height of the car, you can now work safely to repair your vehicle’s brake system, exhaust pipes, or scrutinize any kind of undercarriage damage.

All in all, floor jacks are extremely useful and flexible tools that can help in quickly changing tires of your vehicle as well as performing some undercarriage checks. It is an essential tool for those who frequently work on their car, so buy this handy tool now and add it to your set of vehicle tools.