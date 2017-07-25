Volktoberfest 2016

Volktoberfest 2016 was held on October 15, 2016 at the Indianapolis Metropolitan Airport ramp in Indianapolis, IN. With the shows growing crowd and having over 400 registered vehicle in attendance, Volktoberfest moved their show on over to a bigger venue! A large range of vehicles attended the show from Audis to Mercedes to even BMWs. Each vehicle that attended was nothing like the one beside it with some being fully restored to fully customized, watercooled or aircooled!

With a show like Volktoberfest 2016, the side events going on in the show were huge! This year, the show included a swap meet area, treasure hunting, live music, food vendors, a VW bus photo booth, and a display of the local owned Warbirds. One plane that stuck out to the crowd was a batman plane which each vehicles and spectator that attended got their photo with because when do you see a Batman themed airplane! Check out some of the photos below of vehicles that are posed beside the Batman themed plane!

Volktoberfest 2016 also had guests from Volkswagen of American that had brought their new, fully customized, vehicles. Who would want to miss out on that? Volkswagen of American was also giving away free items along with tshirts to thank spectators and participants that came to support the show! This is one show that you did not want to miss!

The show has already planned a date for their 16th Annual Volktoberfest which will be held on October 14th. If you missed Volktoberfest 2016 and like what you see, make sure that you attend the next show by checking out their facebook page!

Photos by: Chris Gosda