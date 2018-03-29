White Trash and White Walls 2017

White Trash and White Walls 2017 was held on July 29, 2017 at Community Park in Fairborn, OH. The show was full of unique and custom rides along with events that’ll make everyone who attended happy. This year was the shows 8th year and had attendees from all around the US come to check out the amazing rides.

White Trash and White Walls 2017 welcomes all vehicles, makes, and models to come out and attend. The show also has hand made one of a kind trophies, live bands, food trucks, dunk tank, kids zone, vendors, and even a pin up contest. Its always fun to see the beautiful girls come out and show off what they have got, congratulations girls and all the winners with those amazing rides!

Bonified Customs, who run White Trash and White Walls 2017, make sure that you have everything you could ever want and need to have an amazing time at the show like they have all the year prior. This is one show that we continue to attend and if you don’t have this show on your go to list, make sure you put it on there!

White Trash and White Walls 2017 continues to grow each year as more people begin to find out how amazing it really is! Between all of the events and the people that attend, this is one show that you’ll continue to attend once you go!

Photos by: Double D