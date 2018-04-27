Windy City Dub Fest 2017

Windy City Dub Fest 2017 was held at Grayslake, Illinois on August 26, 2017. This show is in a wide open area with plenty of sunshine and a variety of euros ride. Despite the show being call the Windy Citty “Dub” Fest, this show is strictly for both Audi and VW.

The rides that came along were absolutely amazing! This show brought out everything from air cooled to water cooled, new and classic of many different styles. Audi’s, Bugatti’s, Bentley’s, Lamborghini’s, Porches, and VW’s were able to attend the show and were eligible to be displayed inside the event venue, but only VW and Audi’s were allowed to be in the judged competition.

There was a live DJ on site spinning music all day which always makes each event a little more fun. Vendors and shops were out with VW/Audi merch you could buy and show off to your friends and family. You could also go around to local shops that came out and talk regarding tunes or updates for your ride. This is a show for you to attend if you are wanting to upgrade your ride and see what you want!

Windy City Dub Fest had set up for a charity group to come and attend. This year was the Save-A-Pet charity which is a non profit organization and one of the largest no-kill cat and dog rescues in Lake County. They provide a safe haven for abused, neglected, injured, lost, or animals that have escaped euthanasia. Save-A-Pet came out with a few of their animals that you could pet, play with, or even talk to the organization about adoption!

With all of the VW shows out there, this is one that we recommend you to attend because of its great atmosphere, great people, and lots of cars to view!

Wanting more information for next years show of Windy City Dub Fest? Check out their Facebook page

Photos by: Chris Gosda