10 Things You Should Always have in The Car to Enhance Safety

Trying to enhance safety is important but never guaranteed. Whether you are walking along the road, operating a huge CNC machine, or driving a car, you have absolutely no way of predicting when something can go wrong. The best you can do is be ready for whatever may come up.

When it comes to cars, people spend a lot of time in them and many times more than we care to admit, problems usually strike when we least expect. To help mitigate these situations, there are some things that you always have in your car and some of them include the following.

First Aid Kits

It is law in most parts of the world to have a first aid kit in the car for emergencies. To enhance safety have at least one first aid kit in the car could be the difference between someone dying and surviving long enough to be taken to the hospital. It may be an accident or some other sort of injury that requires immediate attention to stabilize someone. Having the first aid is not enough though, you will need to have some general idea on how to use the kit in administering the first aid.

Jumper Cables

If your car has never died on you without warning in the middle of nowhere then you have not really experienced hardships. Cars are machines and sometimes, they give out and stop functioning like they are supposed to. Unfortunately, this tends to happen at the wrong time and in the worst possible location. Having jumper cables may be the only way for your dead car to come back to life. When making a long-distance journey never leave your home without jumper cables. This one easy step will help you to enhance safety.

Water

It matters not whether you are making that short trip to the next town or a long journey across states, always carry water, enough of it in the car. For starters, you will need drinking water on the road, especially when you are in the middle of the summer. Car heatstroke is a real thing and it can get worse if you do not cool down your body. Another reason why you need water in the car is for your radiator. It is not uncommon for the radiator to act up in the middle of driving, sometimes all it needs is to be cooled down and that is where that gallon of water in the boot comes in handy.

The Car Manual

Unless you are a mechanic, always carry your car manual with you because you never know when you may need it. You can have it tucked inside the glove compartment. Sometimes the car may develop a malfunction that can be solved quickly if you know where to look and what to do. The only way to determine that is by having the car manual to walk you through the whole process.

A FlashLight

One of the most important items to enhance safety is a flashlight. It is probably the most vital thing you can carry along in your car owing to how handy it is in tight situations. A car breaking down in the middle of nowhere at night is every driver’s nightmare. Having a powerful flashlight could help you in doing tasks like changing the tire alone in the dark. To be on the safe side, get the bigger torches, and carry spare batteries along. A rechargeable mini-lantern is also another option that can work in place of the regular flashlight.

Emergency Food

Long trips are unpredictable, even when you understand the route well. There is no telling what may happen along the way. You could run into a storm that will force you to pull over and wait it out. The trip could also be very long on a route with no shops. Before leaving the house, carry some emergency food for the road. Ensure they are sufficient portions. They could be cooked food leftover from dinner or you can grab snacks in your local shop before hitting the road.

Maps

Thanks to technology, you can quickly pinpoint where you are by using Google Maps on your smartphone. However, there may be times when your phone either dies or you enter an area with no reception. It is advisable that you carry a physical map along with you in case you get lost on the road. Get the latest copy you can find that will have updated features and most importantly, know how to read a map.

Warm Clothing and a Blanket

Never take the weather for granted, the temperature could quickly veer to the extreme end without warning, catching you off guard. If you frequently travel with your children, ensure that there are several blankets stored in the car to enhance safety. As much as the car has its own heating system, do not leave anything to chance. Extreme cold can overwhelm your car and seep in. The last thing you would want is to freeze while driving.

Conclusion

There are numerous other items that you should have in your car at all times. A tire jack, a lug wrench, a spare tire and so much more. Of utmost importance, however, is your ability to put all these things into use, otherwise, they will just be clattering the car for nothing. Next time you are planning a trip, make a list of all the things here in advance to avoid missing out on any of them.