3rd Annual Those Dudes Picnic was held at Fairfield West Elementary School if Fairfield, OH on June 22nd, 2019. If you are near this area and are looking for a show full of custom rides and hydraulics, then this is where you would want to be!

Its always an amazing time at this show to not only see the rides, but to also meet up with the owners and get the story about the ride itself. All of the rides got the eye of people that attended, but one that everyone knows and was beyond excited to see was Pinky 2.0. Pinky 2.0 is a 1980 Chevy Monte Carlo and was a feature vehicle for the June 2019 Issue of our magazine!

With amazing rides from all over the area, there was something there for everyone to see and enjoy. Not only were the rides amazing though, many people were talking about how the food was way better than anything they had in a long time and the before and after parties just topped how amazing this show really is!

Photographer and Editor Dan Davis also got live coverage while at 3rd Annual Those Dudes Picnic. You won’t want to miss out on the live coverage of the hydraulic competition and more! Make sure that you put this show down on your calendar, you won’t want to miss out on all that this show has to offer!

3rd Annual Those Dudes Picnic has been a great time for many, but adding in the beautiful weather and beautiful rides, this show was one that everyone had been needing with all the poor weather from this year! We cannot wait to see what they have planned for the 4th Annual Picnic and we will see you all there!

Photos by: Dan Davis