5 Best Tips for Your Next Road Trip

Road trips are fun ways to get out and see the sights, enjoy travel with people you love, and have a vacation without breaking the bank. Still, though, there are steps that you should take to ensure that your next road trip is as easy and hassle-free as can be.

That’s why, today, we’re going over 5 of the best tips that you can follow for your next road trip. So, grab the kids and pack them in the car, load up a cooler with some awesome road snacks and sandwiches, and head out on the open road to see what you find!

Plan the road ahead – or at least prepare for anything

It’s a good idea to know where you’re headed, how long you’ll be out on the road for, and where you plan on stopping. That way you know for sure where your breaks are. For instance, if you’re driving across the Southwest, you could plan to stop in Santa Fe, then Phoenix, then LA.

Planning ahead allows you to make reservations ahead of time, and spend a little time in each destination as you journey onward. If you’re not interested in planning out your journey – maybe you just want to see where the road takes you – it’s a good idea to use a hotel booking service that allows you to make reservations for the same night!

Be sure to bring plenty of water and snacks

You probably don’t want to have to stop along the road for every meal – unless trying every roadside diner between Albuquerque and Toledo is the point of your road trip. If not, then it’s a good idea to pack up a cooler with ice and a few delicious meals to enjoy along the road.

When driving cross country, it’s also easy to forget to drink enough water. Be sure that you bring along plenty of water bottles, as well as hydrating sports drinks, to keep yourself fully healthy and hydrated along the road. Will you have to stop and pee often? Probably. But it’s well worth it in the long run.

Don’t forget entertainment for the kids

If your car doesn’t come with a screen for movies built into the headrest, then you’ll probably want to bring along something for the kids to do while you’re driving (if you have kids, that is). Luckily, you have tons of options:

Load up a bunch of streamable movies and shoes onto a tablet and let the kids binge all drive long.

Pack along some young adult novels for your surly teenagers.

Bust out the portable gaming console so they can hit their high score from the back seat.

Be sure you also bring along tons of kid-friendly snacks. Kids get hungry when they’re bored, after all! (Be sure to bring a little extra for yourself, too!)

Be ready to relax

Of course, you can’t drive the whole time. Hopefully you have a buddy, spouse, or partner you’re driving with who can take the wheel when another 3 hours of the road just doesn’t sound appealing anymore.

When you do let someone else take over for you, be sure to bring along some CBD pills to help you sleep. These are especially helpful for those who struggle with carsickness, as the natural anti-nausea properties of cannabis can be a huge plus.

Backseat blankets, throw pillows, neck pillows, and eye-masks are also must-haves for sleeping during those longer car rides when you really want to settle in and feel cozy.

Always have a backup plan

Last but not least, it’s crucial that you have backup plans just in case something goes wrong. Cars are dangerous, after all, and accidents and breakdown sometimes do happen. Here’s what you need:

Basic car safety kit, including jumper cables, a jack, and a spare tire

High quality insurance, including tow services and roadside assistance

First aid kits, just in case someone is injured in an accident

A cell phone with good service that you can rely on to make an emergency call

With the right preparations, your road trip can be fun and, importantly, safe. Be sure to follow these tips the next time you have your sites set on the open roads!