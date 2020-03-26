Tips for Staying Safe on a Road Trip

Spring has just about sprung! For many people, this signifies the ideal time to hit the road and explore. From college students heading down to the shore for a good time to families spending time in nature on an old-fashioned camping trip, everyone is ready to get out of the house and enjoy this beautiful weather. As exciting and fun as road trips can be, however, it is important to prioritize your safety.

The longer you’re on the road, the higher your chances are of having a vehicle malfunction or getting involved in an accident. Unless you want to spend a better part of your vacation sitting on the side of the road waiting for assistance or in the hospital getting treatment for injuries from an accident, it is imperative that you plan in advance. Below are some tips to keep you and your passengers safe on your upcoming road trip:

Get Insurance for Your Vehicle

When traveling for long distances across state lines, the chances of getting in a motor vehicle accident are much higher. Though the hope is that you get to and from your travel destination without an issue, should something go wrong, you want to be prepared. If you don’t already have insurance coverage, now would be the time to invest in the appropriate car insurance for your vehicle. This will provide financial protection and medical services to you and/or your passengers if they’re injured in an accident.

You can easily obtain an insurance policy by searching for available providers online. Do some comparison shopping to get the best deal. If your driving record isn’t the best or you’ve been charged with a DUI, you’ll need to look for high-risk insurance or insurance quotes SR22. After obtaining car insurance, be sure to place your insurance ID card in your vehicle.

Have Your Car Serviced

While some people opt to rent a car for a road trip, others find it more affordable to take their personal vehicles. If you prefer the latter, make sure you’ve had your car serviced by a mechanic before your road trip. Driving for several miles at a time is likely to put a lot of wear and tear on your vehicle. If your car has issues (i.e. low oil or transmission fluid, bad tires, or mechanical issues), these problems could worsen during your ride. So, have basic maintenance completed on your vehicle. Also, be sure to tell the mechanic you’re going on a road trip so that they can inspect the vehicle to ensure it’s up to the drive.

Pack Basic Car Tools, Fluids, and Related Supplies

Again, you never know what could happen while you’re driving, so it is always best to be prepared. Before your road trip, make sure that you have packed the basic car tools, fluids, and other supplies. Pack an extra container of transmission fluid and oil. You should also check to see that your spare tire is intact and secured in the back of the vehicle in case you get a flat. Lastly, pack a small toolbox with basic tools like a screwdriver, wrench, and hammer just in case you have to roll up your sleeves and repair something minor.

Follow the Rules of the Road

The key to reducing the risk of being involved in an accident is being a safe driver. This means paying attention to and following the rules of the road. Make sure that everyone is secured with a seatbelt, drive the appropriate speeds, keep a safe travel distance between cars, and stay alert at all times.

Enlist Multiple Drivers (Or Take a Break)

Driving more than 2-4 hours on the road in one sitting is strenuous on the driver. Trying to drive with stiff muscles or while you’re drowsy could increase the chances of someone getting hurt. Therefore, you should enlist more than one person to take turns driving the course with you. If you’re traveling alone or happen to be the only licensed driver going on the road trip, it is highly recommended that you stop and take breaks frequently to give your body a break. You can make it fun by selecting fun tourist spots along your route.

Road trips are one of the most popular vacation ideas in the country. That’s because not only are they fun but they’re also very affordable. Whether you plan on loading the family up in the RV for a camping trip or grabbing a few friends in a classic ride to hit up the country’s many beautiful shores, take steps to keep you and those traveling with you safe while on the road. Doing so reduces your chances of getting into an accident or having a vehicle malfunction while also providing you with peace of mind so you can enjoy the journey.