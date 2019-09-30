DS18 Bringing the Heat to SEMA 2019

Slamology vendor DS18 will be bringing the heat to SEMA 2019 with two amazing rides; a Race Red 2015 50th Anniversary Mustang AKA The Red Mus and a 2015 Jeep AKA The Big Bad Wolf.

DS18 is known for not only their love for their customers, but also for loving all things LOUD! At Slamology 2019, they made sure that everyone who attended knew that!

Their 2015 Mustang is packed from front to rear with all kinds of DS18 goodies including four 10 inch subs mounted around an airbag system. The subs and airbag system are wrapped in matching leather covered in the DS18 logo. Paired with oversized rims and covered in DS18 LEDs that shine like no other, you’ll want to make sure to stop by the booth to see The Red Mus!

Rob Ferro, AKA Mr. DS18, has one of the sickest and baddest Jeeps we have seen around! Named the Big Bad Wolf, this Jeep is rocking EXL and FRX series of amps and is hosting a LARGE amount of power thanks to the DS18’s LTI40ah Lithium Battery. This battery is known for being in large systems that demand up to 12,000 watts!

Inside of the 2015 Jeep, it has a DS18 JK Sound Bar housing four 8 inch mids, four super tweeters, and 2 ear piercing drivers all wrapped in RGB lighting! Once you get to the DS18 booth, you will notice a lot of cosmetic upgrades on this SICK Jeep such as the 28 inch wheels and 40 inch tires! You will also notice the 8 inch lift and the AMAZING DS18 reflective wolf wrap. All together, you won’t be able to walk past the DS18 booth without stopping and seeing these two rides!

SEMA is a one week convention at the Las Vegas Convention Center for all professionals of the automotive industry. SEMA 2019 is taking place Nov 5-8,2018. DS18 Vehicles can be see at Booth # 11965 in the North Hall.