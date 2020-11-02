Everything You Need to Know About Road Tripping In An Electric Vehicle

When it comes to road trips, electric vehicle tend to get a bad wrap. The idea of running out of juice or pulling over to recharge every hour seems like it will put a damper on your excursion. While this concept may have been accurate when EVs first came out, the reality is they’ve come a long way since then. With proper planning using these tips below, you can take that much-needed vacation or visit loved ones this holiday season without a hitch.

Have The Vehicle Service

You may not have to service your EV as often, but that doesn’t mean you should have your car serviced before a road trip. As the last thing you want is to end up stuck on an unfamiliar road waiting for roadside service, it’s best to let your mechanic have a look. At the very least, you should have the tire tread, windshield wipers, battery, and brakes checked to ensure they’re fit for a long-distance trip.

Check EV Range

Whether you’re taking your own ride or renting an EV from a rental agency, be sure you know the range. The range is the number of miles the vehicle can travel before a battery runs out. Most cars can get you at least 200 to 400 miles before you ever need to recharge. However, older models have a lower range that will need to be factored into your road trip.

Choose Your Destination (And Route) Wisely

If you plan on putting more than 200 to 400 miles on your electric vehicle during your trip, you’ll need to have access to an electric charging station. Though the number of gas stations and retailers that have EV stations has increased over the years, not all places are the same. Traveling to remote destinations or locations with limited access to chargers could leave you stranded. Ideally, you want to stick to popular tourist destinations and metropolitan areas. As you search for hotel accommodations, find out in advance if they have charging stations you can use to power your vehicle overnight.

Find EV Charging Networks

Owners of traditional cars don’t have to worry about finding a place to fuel up. For the most part, there are gas stations and rest stops every few miles. As an EV owner, you don’t have those same luxuries. Should your battery drop below 20%, you’ll be panicked as you try and find a place to plug-in. So, before your road trip, make sure that you know where the fastest, most convenient electric car charging stations are. Fortunately, apps and websites make it easy to locate public EV charging stations for a quick power-up along the way.

Be Mindful When Using Tech Devices

It’s not uncommon to pack things like smartphones, tablets, and laptops on a road trip for entertainment purposes. While ideal for keeping the kids occupied for a few hours, prolonged use of these devices drains your battery faster. If possible, it is best to purchase a wireless charger to conserve energy. They have single and multi-device chargers that allow your favorite technology to continue operating for hours.

Drive Safely

When you’re on the road for hours, the chances of being involved in a motor vehicle accident increase putting you and everyone in the car at risk. As such, it is imperative that you practice safe driving. Follow the speed limit, properly braking, and paying attention to local traffic laws is advised. Not only is it essential for your safety, but being an efficient driver also reduces energy consumption, which allows you to get further on your battery charge.

Whether you and your family want to spend some time away from home or you’re preparing for your road trip to visit relatives this holiday season, your electric vehicle can get you there safely and efficiently. Before hitting the road, just be sure that you’ve checked off each of the tasks listed above to prepare your eco-friendly ride for the journey.