Facts on Most Common Car Accident Injuries

There are many different injuries that a person can get when they are in an automobile accident. The rate of the speed at which you were hit, where you were seated in the car and even the design of your car can have a factor in the type and severity of your injuries.

Some injuries can seem worse than they actually are at first and others can be much more severe than they initially appear. It is important to see a doctor after your accident, even if you think you are okay.

There are a few types of injuries that doctors see again and again after car accidents. Each of them can be serious if not treated properly. Below are the Most Common Car Accident Injuries.

Whiplash

Whiplash is the most common car accident injury associated with car accidents. It happens when a person’s neck is thrown back and forth. This can occur when a car stops suddenly during an accident. It can also occur when one car hits another.

Whiplash may be chronic or temporary. You may find that you have lost the ability to move at the same range that you used to. You may also feel pain when you try to move and feel a stiffness in your neck.

Head Injuries

Head injuries may also result from your head jerking back and forth in a collision. If you find yourself experiencing headaches, dizziness, or ringing in your ears, you may have had a concussion when you had your accident. It is also possible to have a traumatic brain injury when you have an accident. TBIs are very serious and they contribute to 30% of accident-related deaths.

A doctor may not be able to diagnose a head injury right away and this can make filing an insurance claim more difficult. You may not know the severity of a head injury for months and the symptoms may be gradual.

Broken Ribs

Broken ribs are very common in all kinds of injury accidents. It does not take an enormous impact to break them. Ribs can break in a car accident if you are pushed too hard in any direction or if you are trapped under something. Broken ribs normally take one or two months to heal. They can cause respiratory problems and it may hurt to take a deep breath. A jagged edge of a broken rib bone can damage your internal organs and end up causing major ongoing injuries.

Psychological Injuries

It is very common for a person to experience emotional problems after an accident. Post Traumatic Stress Disorder is common and it can be hard for a person who has been in an accident to drive a car or even ride in one for a long time.

Finding a Lawyer

New York is a no-fault state when it comes to auto accidents. That means that a person’s own insurance company will pay for their accident-related bills no matter who caused the crash. If you have been in an accident, there is a good chance that your insurance company won’t want to pay what you are really owed. You may need an attorney. They will know more about car accident law than the average person. They will fight hard to get you the money you deserve.