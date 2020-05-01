Gauge Magazine May 2020 Issue

May is here and we are SO ready for the warm weather and sunny skies for the car show season! Our May issue is packed full of the coverage that you have been needing during this quarantine! Starting with feature rides, first up we have a 2015 Dodge Charger owned by Michael Lightfoot. Wait until you see what this ride has hidden under the hood. Next we have a 1958 Chevy Apache owned by Nathan Manson. This is one CLEAN Apache and we cannot get enough of it! Lastly, we have a 1988 Mazda B2200 owned by Joe Garcia. You’ll know why the owner named this “Graffiti Freak” the moment you see it! Now we cruise on over to our event coverage! Starting off with East Tennessee Showdown 2019, if you are a lover of sweet rides and cold moonshine, this is the show you want to be at! Next we have the Performance Racing Industry Trade Show 2019, if you are a fan of drag racing, monster trucks, go karts, open wheel, road racing, motorcycles, or anything racing related, this is the place that you want to be! Lastly we have the Villa Grove Car Show which supported an amazing charity this year, Mission 22. This show has so much to offer, you’ll want to make sure you make it out to next year’s show! Last but never least, we have our May 2020 Nicks Body Shop girl Taylor Huffman. You’ll love seeing her HOT photo shoot! As always we have our beautiful Gauge Girl for May 2020, Lil Savage Liz. Don’t miss out on seeing her personal interview and photo shoot!