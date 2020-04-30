The Villa Grove Car Show 2019 was held at Harrison in Villa Grov, Illinois on August 3rd, 2019. This car show has everything you could want from cars, trucks, 4×4 trucks, BBQ, door prizes and so much more!

At 9 am, there was a line of cars ready to register for the show and have a good time! Registration lasted until noon and the show went on until 4. If you were one of the first 25 rides to register, you were given a free T-Shirt!

Villa Grove Car Show 2019 brought out more than just the sickest rides form the surrounding areas, but an amazing crowd as well. Everyone who attended the show was welcomed with a free BBQ lunch, goodie bags, and some door prizes as well.

Every year the show decides to raise funds towards a charity, this year they chose Mission 22. Mission 22 works to help end veteran suicide by getting our servicemen and women the proper mental health care they deserve when they return home. It was a truly amazing site seeing everyone come together to support Mission 22 and each other.

They also had a raffle at Villa Grove Car Show 2019! Items ranged from a full wooden custom flag to t-shirts, hats, gift bags, and more! They also offered awards for the following classes: Best Paint – car, truck, motorcycle, Best Interior x 3, Veterans choice, Furthest traveled, sponsors choice x 3, Best of Show, Club participation, Top 30 cars, Top 15 2 WD truck/SUV, Top 5 4 WD truck, SUV, Top 10 motorcycle, Top 5 Import / Tuner, Top 5 Special Interest, 100 Dash Plaques

Congratulations to all who went home with an award!

The show takes place every first Saturday in August, you can stay up to date on their Facebook page!

Photos by: Dan Davis