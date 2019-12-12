Hot Rods 5 Facts You Didn’t Know

Hot rods are one of the most beloved vehicles in the car culture community. These unique automobiles are modified to drive fast. The vehicles are popular in the United States, and they represent different things depending on an individual’s perspective. Many see hot rods as proof that every cloud has its silver lining because its origin dates back to World War II.

These classic vehicles have so much power because they were modified to reduce weight and increase aerodynamics. The initial modifications were made from Ford vehicles, but over the years, people have modified different models.

All non-essential parts were stripped off to ensure the vehicle could go as fast as possible. The engine was then fine-tuned to suit a driver’s needs. Hot rods were not only used as race cars because the modifications meant to improve their appearance as well. In the early ‘90s, there were many car shows that included hot rods.

1. They Were Birthed by the Great Depression

If you’re wondering where hot rods originated from, you should know that they were birthed by the great depression. At the time, the U.S economy was on a downward spiral, and the country could not afford to manufacture new cars.

Mechanics and vehicle-savvy individuals turned to the junkyard for old vehicles since new ones were dying out. Innovative individuals converted old unviable vehicles into new ones that were both fast and aesthetically appealing. As they say, necessity is the mother of invention.

2. These Vehicles have a Self-Explanatory Name

These vehicles were named hot rods because their engines were more powerful than they were before the modification. Old vehicles were stripped of all non-essential parts to make them lighter and fuel savvy. The mechanics them did an engine swap to increase the vehicle’s speed.

The engine swap involved replacing the old engine with one that was heavier-duty. The new engine was connected to the vehicle with rods, hence the name hot rods.

3. A Hot Rod is a Man Cave on Wheels

Hot rod drivers are predominantly men, even though there have been a few female hot rodders throughout history. Hot rodding has been considered a man’s domain for years. The modifications were meant to make the cars muscular, and every man dreamt of owning a hot rod. This 1964 Chevy C10 on Air Ride is a perfect example of these dream vehicles.

Owners painted their vehicles to show off their individuality. These were masculine, classy looking vehicles with the speed of lightning.

4. Hot Rods were Initially Called Soup Ups

The reason why hot rods were initially called soup ups was that mechanics were sopping up the engine. They were also referred to as Gow Jobs in the 1930s.

Hot rods were like a silver lining during the Great depression because the American Youth had something to feel positive about. These vehicles uplifted people’s spirits because they had something to distract them from hard times. Men could keep their minds occupied in their backyards, sopping up old car engines.

5. The have-nots used Hot Rods to Make a Statement

Even though the economy was on a downward spiral, the elite could still afford to travel with expensive cars and live lavish lives. The weaker economic sections of the United States used hot rods to thumb their noses at the elite.

Conclusion

Now you know five amazing facts about hot rods. These vehicles are a huge part of American history, and every history buff should read more on them.