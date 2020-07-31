Import Face Off 2020 was held in Rockingham, North Carolina on June 7th, 2020. With everyone being locked inside their homes due to COVID-19 the moment they heard this show was still on they filled the entire venue with vehicles, spectators, and vendors!

At 7:30 in the morning, lines were forming just to enter the show. At 2 pm, they had 3 lines all going different stretching as far as you could see, all waiting to get in! It’s safe to say that everyone was ready to be out of the house and enjoy the car show atmosphere!

At the track, attendees of Import Face Off 2020 got to see a fully built GTR running low 9’s, a Honda Civic Hatches running 7.9’s at well over 180mph and even a Honda Civic that ran just over 8sec 1/4 mile while having one door blow off 50′ in the air and their driver’s side coming apart. After being on lock down for 3/4 months, this is what everyone had been waiting for!

All day you were able to see fast times coming from cars and bikes. From the Car Show side, you were able to see everything from Honda’s, Volkswagen’s, and even Ferrari’s. Following the car show, if you followed the loud bass you could find rides with of the biggest builds! Some were stilled lined up outside to get into the venue with doors and truck beds filled with speakers and decided to show off what their builds were able to do while waiting to get in.

It was an amazing time for everyone who attended Import Face Off 2020, and everyone who attended from spectators, promoters, and participants would be able to tell you that it was a great time!

We are pumped and ready for the Import Face Off 2021 show and we hope to see you all there!

Photos by: Chris Gosda