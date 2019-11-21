Most Common Types of Auto Collisions and How to Avoid Them

Tools and means of technological progress have always provided civilizations with enough momentum to switch humanity into the 5th gear when it comes to development. While auto vehicles have definitely improved in terms of safety and performance over the years, the margin of error didn’t disappear. The problem with auto collisions is that they can easily become a nightmare. It’s not only hazardous to your health or life, but it can also be a financial drain. Being prepared will be your strongest ally in an unfortunate auto collision. We’ve collected the most common types of collisions with a few tips that could help you avoid them as much as you can.

T-Bone Crashes

While these may not be as common as rear-end collisions, they are far more dangerous. A T-bone collision occurs when there is cross traffic and a car hit another from a 90-degree angle. The main cause of cross-traffic accidents is due to the negligence of traffic laws like red lights. Even if you follow basic traffic laws when you’re crossing the intersection, you need to remember that not everyone does the same. Such accidents usually cost much in terms of settlements and repairs. Well known attorney Brian Guralnick, explains that consulting a lawyer is quite important to assess and navigate the aftermath of collisions. An attorney should help you with getting the funds you are owed. Always be extra careful when you’re crossing intersections as it can escalate pretty quickly thanks to reckless drivers on the road.

Rear-End Collisions

Getting hit from behind is one of the common, if not the most common, auto accidents. The problem is that it’s hard to predict as the visual input you have on your car’s rear end is not as available as the front. Sometimes it’s you who is in the wrong because you couldn’t hit the brakes soon enough and hit the rear-end of the next vehicle. Fortunately, rear-end collisions are almost always caused by a lack of attention. Most of the time, the main culprit is drivers checking a notification on the phone or changing the radio channel amidst driving. It’s always best to leave a good space between you and the next car to give yourself enough reaction time.

Parked-Car Accidents

While hitting a parked car is not the most dangerous type of collision, but it’s very common to not take it into account. They are usually coupled with regret for not paying enough attention while parking your Ford Mustang GT car, for reasons like being distracted and being overconfident in your parking abilities. Always depend on more than one factor when you’re parking your car like checking the mirrors and ensuring that your car’s tail isn’t out in the open. If you park your car in an area that is known for traffic congestion, ensure that it’s snuggled in the parking spot efficiently to avoid rogue accidents.

While it’s impossible to avoid all sorts of auto collisions even if you are always following safety rules, you can minimize the damages and dangers by always keeping them in mind. It’s recommended to have an expert attorney on speed-dial for such misfortune scenarios. They will help you resolve the situation as professionally and quickly as possible.