These tips will help you find a reliable and trusted motorcycle tech in Canada.

According to statistics, 28% of bike owners performed repairs themselves. One mistake during DIY maintenance will be costly. You can avoid this problem by investing in a professional and trustworthy tech.

The best mechanics will work in your favor to the best of their ability. Keep reading to learn more about hiring the best bike technicians. Here’s how to find a good motorcycle tech in Canada.

Read Reviews

One easy way to see how great a motorcycle tech is, is by reading their reviews online. Customers have likely rated them on Yelp or Google. You can also talk to other motorcycle owners to find out which technician they trust the most.

Research the Company

When you’ve summed down your list, it’s time to research the company. You’ll want to find out how long they’ve been in business, what services they offer, and what their pricing is. Now would be the time to see if the repair shop provides specials or discounts on their website.

Verify Certifications

A motorcycle tech with verifiable certifications is one who’s been trained. You can ask to see verifiable documents to ensure the repair shop is the right choice. Some require renewals to guarantee continued education.

Ask Questions

You should feel at ease asking about the motorcycle tech’s experience, background, rates, and services. A professional will provide open and honest answers. A scammer will beat around the bush and avoid providing truthful documentation for quotes.

Confirm Experience and Availability

A tech could hand you forged documents that look real. The best way to guarantee you’re hiring a professional is to confirm their information with reviews, word of mouth, or research. Once you’ve ensured you’re hiring an expert, ask a realistic timeframe for your repairs.

Ensure Fees Are Fair

When you’re worried about being overcharged, it’s best to price check with other local repair shops. If you find a motorcycle tech who will make the repairs for less money, you can perform the same process. You can use the price to haggle rates with your preferred mechanic or visit the cheaper one instead.

Common Repairs Fixed by a Motorcycle Tech

There are small repairs you can make on your own, but others you should always leave to a professional. Common repairs for a motor tech include the following:

Accident repairs

Overhauled engine

Electrical systems

Inspections

Broken lever

Oil changes

And more

If it’s the end of the road for your bike, it may be time to consider making a purchase. Ralph’s Motorsports is proudly Kawasaki’s newest Calgary Dealer!

Enjoy the Open Road

This guide will get you back on the open road, stress-free. You can use these tips to find a motorcycle tech in Canada. What you learned today will help you invest in the best.

There are many ways to improve your riding experience. We feature the latest in auto and motor tips and advice. Explore our blog longer for more information!