5 Top Tips to Choosing the Right Auto Body Shop

You’ve probably heard of incredibly different price estimates from various body shops. One body shop may price you a quarter of the other, which can become overwhelming if you’re canvassing for options. There are a lot of factors to consider when it comes to entrusting your car’s care to a shop, and we are here to help you out with that.

We have compiled the 5 top tips you will need to choose a skilled and reliable shop you can trust your car with! Read on to find out about these:

1. Listen to recommendations.

Word-of-mouth is king when it comes to choosing the right auto body shop. This is because you can’t solely rely on advertisements and whatever it is that the auto-body puts out! It is still more trustworthy to listen to the reviews of those that actually had their auto repaired in the shop. The size and fame of an auto shop does not matter; What will matter is how satisfied their customers are, even if they aren’t the biggest nor best-known shop in the area!

2. Canvas with the auto shop’s location in mind.

The ugly truth is that more affluent areas will inevitably charge more than places that are further from the city. This is because they probably pay a premium for their location, as well as their overhead charges. If going the distance is not an issue for you, then we recommend avoiding these areas and opting for other ones instead. After all, if you are getting the same level of service and quality elsewhere, then that is a pretty good alternative already.

3. Check out price estimates from as many places as you can.

There is nothing worse than finding out after your car’s been fixed that it could have been done somewhere else for cheaper and for the same standard. Because of this, we highly recommend that you allot some time to get as many repair quotes as you can. Doing your part in this will ensure that you will be safe from being overcharged!

Although, we don’t recommend that you go for the cheapest price point. You will inevitably encounter someone who will offer you the lowest price in an attempt to match your existing offers. If it seems too good to be true, then it probably is.

4. Know what questions to ask.

Before checking out auto repair shops, you should already have a list of all the questions you have to ask each one. However, you should go in there smart as you will need to ask follow-up questions depending on the information that they provide you with.

Some basic things you need to ask are the technicalities of the warranty, insurance, materials that they plan to use as well as the strategies for repair, among many others. Feel free to ask all the questions you need so that you may have peace of mind with whichever choice you have.

5. Trust your gut.

Now that we have laid down the hard facts that you need to keep in mind, our last reminder is for you to trust your gut. It is important to follow your intuition about the shop you want to go into. Be sure that you have everything checked first, and make the choice from your top 3. Whichever feels right for you will most likely be the right option for your car!