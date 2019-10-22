Mountain Biking in Canada: Top Trails and Bikes

Mountain biking in Canada has been steadily increasing in popularity over the years.Canada is known for its spectacular trails, which can be found in every province and territory.

In this vast country, new trails are also being discovered or being built each day.

In addition, various associations are working diligently to improve the mountain biking experience and many applications are now available, making riding safer.

Enjoying mountain biking in Canada is now easier than ever.

Mountain bikes can be divided into several categories.

Cross Country (XC) Mountain Bikes –XC models are the most common type of mountain bike available. They are lightweight and made to go fast. They are also meant for riding for extended periods of time.

–XC models are the most common type of mountain bike available. They are lightweight and made to go fast. They are also meant for riding for extended periods of time. All Mountain/Enduro Mountain Bikes – While similar to cross country bikes, All Mountain/Enduro mountain bikes have stronger frames. There are built for more difficult trails and varied terrain than the easier cross country riding.

– While similar to cross country bikes, All Mountain/Enduro mountain bikes have stronger frames. There are built for more difficult trails and varied terrain than the easier cross country riding. Downhill Mountain Bikes – These bikes are built for downhill riding. They have wider tires, ore durable frames, and full suspension for bike control and rider comfort. Most downhill bikes are built for going quickly down hills and easy handle curving and snaking trails.

– These bikes are built for downhill riding. They have wider tires, ore durable frames, and full suspension for bike control and rider comfort. Most downhill bikes are built for going quickly down hills and easy handle curving and snaking trails. Dirt Jump – Instead of riding on natural mountain trails, these bikes are meant to be used in dirt parks that have a variety of jumps. They are lightweight to make tricks easily performed.

– Instead of riding on natural mountain trails, these bikes are meant to be used in dirt parks that have a variety of jumps. They are lightweight to make tricks easily performed. Freeride Mountain Bikes – These are similar to downhill bikes and dirt jump bikes and are used mainly for jumps and stunts. They are best used on natural terrain trails. Freeride bikes consist of a simple design, and full suspension systems for absorbing shocks after drops.

– These are similar to downhill bikes and dirt jump bikes and are used mainly for jumps and stunts. They are best used on natural terrain trails. Freeride bikes consist of a simple design, and full suspension systems for absorbing shocks after drops. Electric Mountain Bikes – E-bikes are the newest innovation in mountain biking, which are increasing in popularity. They allow riders to ride faster and further than ever before. In addition, challenging hills are no longer a problem. These are perfect for beginner mountain bikers, who may be a bit intimidated by long and challenging trails. These are also perfect for older riders, who can continue to stay fit and enjoy mountain biking, without the unnecessary stress on their joints. Looking for a bike that is a bit more custom? Check out the custom built bicycles at Slamology.

Types of Mountain Biking Trails

Single-Track – These are narrower trails, such as a path only wide enough for one bike at once.

– These are narrower trails, such as a path only wide enough for one bike at once. Downhill – These are frequently seen at ski resorts and many of the trails are man-made. Riders can take a gondola or chair lift up and ride down.

– These are frequently seen at ski resorts and many of the trails are man-made. Riders can take a gondola or chair lift up and ride down. Dirt Jumping – Riders freestyle jump over man-made dirt piles in dirt parks.

– Riders freestyle jump over man-made dirt piles in dirt parks. Freeride – These combine downhill and dirt jumping.

Best Mountain Biking Trails

International Mountain Biking Association (IMBA) – Canada

IMBA is Canada’s national mountain biking association, which ensures that Canada’s mountain biking community has access to world-class trails.

Riders are encouraged to join and volunteer for the Association.

Some examples of IMBA programs are the Trail Partners Program (TPP), which works with Parks Canada, surrounding communities, and various organizations to educate individuals about mountain biking trails within and near Parks Canada sites.

In addition, the IMBA Trail Care Crew builds sustainable mountain biking trails all over Canada.

Trailforks Mountain Biking Application

For mountain bikers, having access to the best maps for mountain biking is key. Trailforks allows users to plan rides on their interactive trail maps.

Perks of using Trailforks include never getting lost in the woods, planning trips efficiently, and sharing of activities.

Trailforks provides information about 437,828 km of 205,071 trails in a total of 109 countries.

Canada offers a wide range of biking trails, which are easily accessible on mountain bike. Various organizations and associations, as well as apps now make mountain biking easier and more enjoyable than ever.