Business & group monthly parking made easy with a new online parking marketplace

With the technological advances available today, we are constantly getting things easier and quicker than ever. So, it’s no surprise that booking group parking for your entire office is just as easy.

It wasn’t that long ago that you’d have to make several phone calls and coordinate with a few people if you needed corporate parking. More recently you could use a classified website, but those are really focused on single spaces and require a degree of haggling with a stranger. Now there’s a solution for business monthly parking that’s simple, affordable and trustworthy.

WhereiPark is a parking marketplace that not only offers individual spots, but also has group parking for your entire crew. You can find parking for everyone at your workplace or for a group of neighbours that all need more spaces close to home.

How it works

Take the reins and find corporate parking for everyone that needs it by simply going to the website and clicking on “Corporate” on the top navigation bar.

You’ll be taken to a landing page that has a simple form to fill out. Just enter your name, email, phone number and city. There’s also a comment box where you can add a little more detail before submitting. A customer service representative will be in touch to help personalize your experience.

If you prefer to chat with someone about your business monthly parking needs, there is a USA and Canadian number for you to call. Group parking is available in over 12 US and Canadian cities including Boston, Denver, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle, Toronto and Washington, DC.

The benefits

There are so many benefits to organizing group parking for your staff. It will help them start and end the day off on the right note with a parking space that’s a close walk from the office. Colleagues can also park beside each other instead of complete strangers, which adds an element of safety.

Group parking is also a great way to save money as a team. WhereiPark has access to exclusive spaces that your group wouldn’t find on their own with an Internet search. These spaces include both indoor garages and outdoor parking lots. Pick what works before for your crew by comparing the different amenities including access hours, if there are spots dedicated to those with disabilities, security features, etc.

For managers and leaders, WhereiPark has an easy-to-use online portal to manage all of the spots in one place. You can easily swap parkers if someone no longer needs a spot or add more spaces based on demand. As another security measure, WhereiPark handles all the payment.

Another great benefit to offering monthly parking to your employees is attracting new talent to your team. Offering free or a group discounted parking rate might just help you find the right person for the job.

Just think you could park your 1958 Chevy Impala Lowrider and let technology work for you by going to WhereiPark and filling out the group parking form today!