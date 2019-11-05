SEMA 2019 SHOW DAILY COVERAGE

SEMA 2019 Photos are here!

It is hard to believe that 2019 marks the 20th straight year of the Gauge Magazine crew being in Las Vegas, NV and attending attending SEMA. We are here to make sure that you get the best coverage from SEMA in the quickest way possible! Gauge Magazine will be going live on our Facebook and Instagram pages to give you a coverage that will allow you to feel like you are right there with us and answer any questions that you may have. We are posting each day of the SEMA 2019 photos with hundreds of pictures of all the excitement. Don’t miss the Cars, Trucks and Models!

SEMA brings in businesses from around the globe to come and show the new products that will enhance your ride for the upcoming season. This year, we will be doing live interviews with many of the businesses that are showing off their new products and getting an up close look at the coolest vehicles of the show! Last years SEMA show brought in more than 90,000 domestic and international spectators and buyers, we are expecting this year to be the biggest year yet!

The SEMA Show is held at the Las Vegas Convention Center. It is among the largest conventions held in Vegas. The 2018 SEMA Show drew about 60,000 buyers. The displays are segmented into 12 sections, and a New Products Showcase features nearly 2,000 newly introduced parts, tools and components. In addition, the SEMA Show provides attendees with educational seminars, product demonstrations, special events, networking opportunities and more.

SEMA 2019 Photos DAY 1 – Tuesday November 5

SEMA 2K19 Photos DAY 2 – Wednesday November 6

SEMA 2K19 Photos DAY 3 – Thursday November 7

SEMA 2K19 Photos DAY 4 – Friday November 8