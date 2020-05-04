Tips on Shipping a Car in 2020: Make it Fast and Stress-Free

Tips on Shipping a Car in 2020, Whether you want to send your car across the country or to another continent, it can be difficult. Strict organization and adherence to the schedule is key to sending your car without stress.

From preparing your car for shipment to deciding on hiring a reliable and professional car delivery company, there are many steps to cover and understand.

Before you prepare the car for shipping, you need to plan your budget, calculate transport costs for the car, and weigh the delivery options.

Then comes the preparation of the car for a big move, sending it, and then waiting for it to arrive at the new house of your dreams.

Below is a brief guide on how to quickly and without unnecessary stress to ship a car in 2020. So, let’s get started!

Photo by Jonas Junk

Preparations Before Shipping a Car In 2020

Before you send your car to a new location, there are a few things to take into account. One of the first things that you should consider is the budget that you are working with.

After that, comes the decision of the mode of transport that you have chosen, as well as the delivery method.

Deciding On A Timeline And Budget

Delivery of your vehicle could take anywhere from three days to three weeks, depending on the distance your car must travel. As a precaution, add a day or two to the scheduled time due to other changing factors, such as weather or traffic.

Different car delivery companies have different delivery times, so keep this in mind. To make sure everything goes smoothly, book a delivery about two weeks before the day of the desired delivery.

For example, delivery from the East Coast to the Mid West can take 3 to 7 days. On the other hand, shipping from the West Coast to the East Coast can take a week to two. These are estimates and are subject to change.

The entire shipping process can take up to several weeks, so make sure you prepare in advance.

As for costs, setting up your budget, and keeping it in place is vital. Many factors can affect the price. These include the model and size of the vehicle, distance, and type of delivery method. The majority of carriers have a starting price that is calculated by mileage and distance.

Generally, any distance less than 500 miles will cost you $1 per mile. Any distance between 500 and 1000 miles will cost $75 per mile, and 60 cents for 1000 miles or more.

For your information, a distance of 1,100 miles will cost $660. You can expect to pay anywhere from $100 to $1,500 when sending your car. For best results, ask the carrier of your choice to make a special offer before you book them.

Picking A Method Of Shipping a Car in 2020

Different delivery options cost differently, so it is essential to find the one that suits you best. First, start with finding the solution if you want to send your car uncovered or enclosed.

Here are the differences:

Uncovered

It is a cheaper option for two or more vehicles and is suitable for short distances. This method can also be faster as most carriers have more open trailers.

However, the vehicle will be exposed to many external elements. You may be charged for any damage to the vehicle as it is more likely to be encountered in uncovered transport, depending on your insurance coverage.

Enclosed

It is safer but more expensive. If you transport your car over rough terrain, it is an option for you. The enclosed container delivery option is great if you risk transporting your car through rough terrain or snowstorms.

It may cost up to 50% more than uncovered, but it is much safer. Uncovered transport is cheaper, but carries an increased risk of damage.

Decide On Method Of Delivery

After selecting the type of trailer, you should think about the delivery method. These are the most common ones:

Terminal-To-Terminal

It is more economical but relatively risky. The problem with this type of delivery is that you have to take your car to a designated delivery terminal.

Your car will be delivered to a similar delivery terminal after delivery. These terminals can be miles away from your location and may not be monitored at all times.

Door-To-Door

It is getting faster and faster. Initially more expensive, door-to-door delivery can be worth it in the long run.

A transporter collects and delivers your car to a specific location. In this way, it is much safer and eliminates the risk of theft or damage.

Check The Insurance Details And Coverage Before Shipping

Some insurance companies will cover any damage to your car during transport. Whether or not your insurance covers damage, you should make sure that the transport you choose is insured.

A reputable mover deals with at least $40,000 in coverage, and we advise you to read the moving contract carefully before you book your mover.

Your car must be insured even if it is not on the road. The insurance must cover the periods when your car stops overnight and the pick-up and drop-off periods.

Before transportation, clean the car from inside and outside and take detailed photos.

One Day Before Shipping

Preparation is key, so to avoid going through the document boxes, do it in advance. Make sure you do not ignore car maintenance on a daily basis.

Closer to the shipping day. prepare your driver’s license, car registration, title deeds, and put them aside. The carrier will want to see these documents before shipping.

Also, list any operational problems the vehicle may encounter so that the movers can see them. Be as accurate as possible so that they know what to do if the vehicle behaves unexpectedly. Finally, empty all items that should not be in the car.

Check the glove compartment and boot for any unnecessary items. Some carriers charge according to weight, so the only thing that should be in the car is a quarter tank of gas.

The Day Of Shipping Your Car

When the day of the delivery comes, your car should be well prepared. Wash it and take a picture. Shippers are responsible for any damage that occurs during transport. By taking detailed photos of your vehicle, you can determine if any scuffs have occurred while under their care.

Disconnect the alarm, fold the side mirrors, and remove the vehicle’s antenna before loading the vehicle onto the trailer.

Before you leave your keys with the company and say goodbye to the car, ask them for a tracking number so you can check on the road.

Now, all you have to do is sit back and relax, knowing that your four-wheeled pet is in the skilled hands of professionals.

To Sum It Up

Putting your trust in a shipping company to transport the car means that they are reliable and professional in providing services.

We discussed the vital points that you need to know about choosing the best car delivery company for the transportation of your car.

Make sure that you look carefully before jumping so as not to get caught in the car delivery scam. This way you can do your best to ensure that you make your shipping experience fast and stress-free