SEMA 2019 4×4 Trucks has always been one of our favorite categories to photograph because of how unique this category is. We have always said that 4×4s at SEMA always blow our mind as the lifts get higher and higher, the graphics gain more detail, and the new products make the rides look meaner than ever!

For the past ten years, a Jeep Wrangler has been given the title of Hottest 4×4/SUV at SEMA. Continuing this title for the past ten years also makes it the only vehicle to have never lost in its class. Every year at SEMA, vehicles emerge that are embraced by the aftermarket community. The exhibitors are at the forefront of the industry and have a unique ability to identify the hottest vehicles for future trends. Jeeps have proven themselves as the most popular SUV in the aftermarket world!

Social Media star SupremePatty came out to SEMA 2019 with his Lifted Ford F250, and his truck was one that nobody was able to take their eyes off of. You could also find SupremePatty at the Hornblasters booth on Wednesday at 1pm for a signing! As you walked outside of the Central Hall heading towards South Hall the 4x4s were in a mean looking line up as people crowded around in awe of what they were seeing.

The 4x4s at SEMA 2019 raised the bar more than we ever thought they could, literally! What more could you ask for from this amazing lineup?

SEMA 2019 4×4 Trucks may have taken over the show this year. We don’t know what they could possibly have up their sleeves for next year but we are excited! We made sure to get the best coverage of 4x4s this year and we know you will love it!

Photos by: Chromey, Erod, and Chris Gosda