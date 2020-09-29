What Differentiates Diecast and Resin Model Cars

Although there are multiple materials used to create scale model cars, the two main ones are diecast metal and resin plastics. Collectors often debate which is best to create detailed replicas of their favourite car models. But the answer just might be that they are both good for various reasons.

Advantages of Resin

There are still today many different materials used in the manufacturing of scale model cars. White metal and abs plastic are two other ones that are often found on the market. However, collectors mostly look for those using diecast metal or resin plastic. The resin models for miniature car collection are often the best option when manufacturers want to create an exclusive short run. Metal diecast is a complicated process which does not lend well to producing small quantities. This is why, collectors who like exclusivity, often turn to resin model cars, as they are produced in smaller numbers.

The use of resin is quite new compared to diecast metal for scale model cars. In fact, it became popular with manufacturers as many collectors were looking for car models that were not so popular. Production turned to resin to make them in smaller quantities and then understood that there were other advantages to that process of creation. It also answers another important query from collectors: the need for the model car to be as precise, detailed and as close as possible to the original car. That is something resin plastic can do much better than diecast metal.

Because production quantity can be lower than with diecast metal, resin model offer a larger variety than diecast metal as there are more models available. Collectors who want to add to their collection often are therefore better served with resin scale model cars.

Diecast Scale Model Cars

One of the arguments that we hear most often in favour of diecast car model is the fact that it is stronger and therefore more durable than the resin version. Although it is globally true, they tend to have weaknesses when parts are precisely scaled down. Resin is only more fragile in long thin parts and in moving parts like doors and hoods.

One of the issues with diecast metal model is that they cannot make parts as small as resin plastic does. This comes from the mold making process, which limits the capacity of diecast metal in regards to very small parts.

In truth, both materials make great scale model cars. The differences are often felt more strongly by the manufacturers than by collectors. But the important thing is to get the model car the collector wants, and that’s why resin plastic is sometimes best, as it offers a larger variety and a more detailed version of the car.