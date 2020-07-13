What drivers should look for in their car insurance policy

No one wants to get their car insurance policy wrong and end up paying for something that isn’t right, or even worse – overlooking something important that they should have got covered. When buying car insurance you should be able to figure out the kind of cover you’re going to need, any add-ons and extras you might require and ultimately, your insurance policy should give you total peace of mind. Yet so many of us fall at the first hurdle.

However, as complicated as car insurance can appear, with the right knowledge, car insurance doesn’t have to be difficult. You can look for car insurance quotes here. In the meantime, we’ll examine what drivers like you should be looking for in their car insurance.

The type of cover you’ll need

Insurance isn’t just about the lowest price you can get. Getting the right cover is essential. Three main types of car insurance are common for domestic drivers like you and me. These are comprehensive insurance, third party only and third party, fire and theft.

Comprehensive: This policy covers any damage to your vehicle, even if the accident was your fault. If your car is damaged or written off, then repairs or a replacement will be provided via your insurance. You’re also covered for theft, fire, flood and other disasters.

Third-party: Third-party doesn’t cover your vehicle for damage, theft or fire events. However, if you do crash into another car your insurance will cover the other vehicle.

Third-party, fire and theft: Just as the name suggests, third party will cover other vehicles you have damaged but your repairs or hire cars will be provided via your insurance in the event of fire damage or theft of your vehicle.

Remember! Not all policies are the same. Some policies may offer services that others don’t. Always make sure you’re aware of what’s covered.

Customer service

Again, don’t just be tempted by the prospect of a low premium. When searching for a car insurance provider, customer service should be one of your priorities. If something goes wrong and you need to file an insurance claim, it’s always good to know that the company you’re dealing with are sympathetic and helpful. Research their claims process to find out if it’s as straight forward as you’d like it to be.

Medical expenses

If you’re injured in your accident, then the last thing you’ll want is to be landed with a huge medical bill on top of your car insurance claim. Check your policy for medical cover, policies vary with some covering things like broken glasses or even emergency dental work.

Contents/personal effects

If your laptop is in your car when it’s stolen, or your smartphone is destroyed in a car accident, then you’ll want contents or what’s also known as personal effects cover. Again, each policy is different, so research is important before you commit.

Final thoughts…

Get started with your insurance search by writing down what your requirements are and then start comparing prices online.