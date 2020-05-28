Windshield Repair: The Impact of Winter Weather on Chipped and Cracked Windshields

Winter is rough on your vehicle if you live in the northern-most parts of North America, including US states like Maine, Alaska, and Michigan, and Canada?

The good news is that the northern hemisphere winter is over for now. Spring is here, and summer is just around the corner. Consequently, it is easy to forget the harsh winter conditions that people living in the far northern hemisphere, including Canada, experience each year. However, it is a good idea to be aware of the damage ice and snow can do to a chipped or cracked windscreen and to get any repairs completed, by a reputable Canadian windshield repair franchise,as soon as possible in order to prevent the auto glass from cracking completely, which can be very dangerous especially in the case of an unfortunate accident. Remember the windshield is an integral component of the structural integrity of the vehicle.

Reasons why you should repair or replace your vehicle’s windshield long before winter arrives

By way of expanding on this topic, let’s look at the impact that harsh winter weather like snow and ice can have on automotive windshields that are in less than pristine condition.

Changes in temperature affect the windshield

Changes in temperature causes auto glass to expand and contract as the daily temperatures rise and fall respectively. This places stress on the windshield under normal circumstances, when the car’s windshield is in perfect condition. However, if the windshield has even the smallest chip, the expansion and contraction of the auto glass will result in chips expanding into cracks and small cracks expanding to the point where the windshield is totally destroyed and needs to be replaced.

Statistics presented by the Motor Industry Research Association, show that a crack has a 60% chance of spreading once the outside temperature reaches 32 degrees Fahrenheit. And, the chance of the crack spreading increases by 20% to 80% once the outside temperature reaches 14 degrees Fahrenheit.

Using the vehicle’s defroster won’t work

The vehicle’s window defroster is designed to keep the windshield clear of frost, ice, and snow while driving. If the windshield is chipped or cracked, the defroster will not be as effective as it should be. And, the heat will cause the cracks and chips to widen; thereby, making the situation worse, and reducing the driver’s ability to see through the windshield while driving.

Should you repair or replace your vehicle’s damaged windshield?

The straightforward answer to this question is: It depends on how badly the vehicle’s windshield is damaged.

Small cracks and chips can be successfully repaired. These repairs are usually quick and cost-effective; thereby, saving you time and money. On the other hand, if the vehicle’s windshield is badly cracked with long crack tendrils running from one side of the windshield to the other side, it will need to be replaced for many reasons.

The windshield forms an integral part of the external structure and safety features of the motor vehicle. If it is weakened by long cracks, the vehicle’s safety features are compromised. Secondly, the car’s driver can’t see through a badly cracked windscreen. Therefore, making it dangerous to drive the vehicle on the road.

Final thoughts

There is no doubt that driving with a cracked or chipped windshield is not advisable, irrespective of the time of the year. However, it becomes extremely dangerous to drive with a less than perfect windshield during the cold winter months.