Where To Find the Best Jeep Wrangler Tires for Off-Road Driving

Boldly go where few Jeeps have gone before Off-Road Driving. Take a ride with the latest off-road tires and other Jeep accessories. Compare common off-ride options and select the right size before ordering your new set of rubber online. Prepare to drive the right way with tires that are tailored to your chosen trail.

Compare Off-Road Tire Types

How far off the road are you planning on taking your Jeep? Some Off-Road Driving tires are designed for uneven gravel and dirt roads, while others are prepared for miles of mud and unforgiving rock trails. Here are some basic tire options for your Jeep Wrangler:

Snow tires

Rock tires

Mud tires

All-terrain tires

All these types of tires are named after the terrain they can conquer. Snow tires have specially formulated rubber that isn’t damaged by extreme cold. The wide shoulders give you plenty of traction as you navigate snowy trails or ice-covered highways.

Rock tires need to take on rough rocks with sharp edges, so they have additional reinforcement and typically have big tread blocks. Whether you’re bouldering or headed over a mountain pass, these tires are the best option for traction and puncture protection.

Gliding through a mud puddle Off-Road Driving is what Jeeps were made for. Mud tires go hand-in-hand with a Jeep Wrangler. These tires have reinforced sidewalls and deep tread crevasses. These features help you get a grip in deep mud and protect your tires from hidden rocks and other debris.

Not sure what obstacles you’ll face? All-terrain tires are a versatile option for any vehicle. If you’re planning on cruising down the highway, navigating a rocky pass and splashing through the mud all in the same day, these are the tires for you.

Size Up Your New Tires

Choosing the type of tire you want for your next expedition is only half of the battle. Next, you’ll need to find the right diameter and width of tires. You can use a lift kit and other accessories to alter your OEM tire size, so don’t feel limited by your standard tire dimensions. In general, wider tires provide more traction, but thinner tires are better for fuel economy and daily driving. There is a limit to the dimensions you can safely put on your Jeep, so consider matching your OEM tires or selecting the right kit to alter your ride and give you plenty of clearance for your new tires. Don’t forget to pick up fender flares Jeep parts to protect your vehicle.

Don’t be afraid to pick up two different types of wheels for Off-Road Driving. These tires are all highly specialized for different driving conditions, so picking up a set of snow tires, a set of summer tires and an all-terrain option prepares your Jeep for any journey.

Shop Online for Your Next Off-Road Adventure

Hit the trail with confidence thanks to the right tires for your Wrangler. While you’re at it, shop for Jeep Wrangler tops, fender flares, winches and other off-road gear to make the most of your trip. Online shopping makes it easy to compare prices, pros and cons and customer reviews of your chosen tire type, so check out a reliable store today.