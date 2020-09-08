Why Documenting The Scene After a Truck Accident Is Vital

Large commercial trucks play a huge role in the American economy, and can be found on roads and highways all over the country. But when one of these trucks is involved in an automobile accident, the results can be devastating. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the number of truck related accidents increased by 50% in the past decade, which also included a spike in fatalities.

In the aftermath of one of these accidents, it is only normal to experience shock. But taking care to document every aspect of the accident scene that you can is crucial to support any future legal claims, especially since a lawsuit may take many months to develop. And when truck accidents often result in major property damage, serious bodily injury, or even death, having the right proof goes a long way in ensuring that a truck accident attorney can help you receive proper compensation for your injuries.

Don’t Rely on Memory Alone in Truck Accident

The human brain is amazing, but our ability to properly store and recall memories is not. This is especially true in the aftermath of a traumatic event like a truck accident, when the brain and body is flooded with stress hormones. That can make it harder to notice important details about the crash even in the short term, and this is only exacerbated as time passes. So after you have alerted the police and made sure that anyone that needs emergency medical help receives it, it is time to document every little thing about the crash scene that you can.

Before cell phones, it was more common for drivers to keep a pen or pencil and paper in their vehicles, just in case. Some even carried an emergency kit with a simple disposable camera for taking pictures. These days, our smartphones have the capability to both take notes and high quality photos. Regardless of the method, make sure you have something with you to document the scene in the immediate aftermath of the crash.

When in Doubt, Write it Out

You may think that you will be able to remember certain aspects about the truck accident, but you can never be too careful. Even the things that seem obvious might be disputed by the driver or their insurance company, which only delays your recovery. The information you should record as soon as possible includes:

Driver’s information: Remember that big truck drivers need a Commercial Driver’s License to operate large and heavy vehicles.

Insurance information

Location details: What time did the accident happen? What were the weather and road conditions? What buildings and cross streets are the closest to the scene?

Direction and approximate speeds of the vehicles

Witness information

This information is even more vital if you are travelling in another state or a city you are not familiar with. You may not get the chance to revisit the scene to refresh your memories, and you do not want to let the at-fault driver escape liability because you are unfamiliar with the accident location.

A Picture is Worth 1,000 Words

Taking pictures of the accident scene is one of the best ways that you can help protect you and support your legal claims. Every little detail may make a difference. Besides taking photos of the damaged vehicles, make sure that you snap several of the accident conditions to note if the roads were icy or wet, any marks left on the road by tires, damaged guardrails or medians, and traffic directions painted on the lanes such as double lines or bike lanes. This can help you or your attorney refute a trucking company’s attempts to avoid liability in the future. Capture everything you can, and from all different angles if possible. You never know what could make or break a case, especially if you are not that familiar with the locality. Remember, you only get one chance to document an accident scene before things are moved, cleaned up, and returned to normal.

While taking pictures of damaged vehicles makes sense, you may want to take pictures of the other driver’s license and insurance card as well. As long as your smartphone can focus and zoom in on the information, this is a good way to make sure you have all the pertinent identification information and can access it when needed.

Determining and Proving Liability in truck accident

Any auto accident can be a complicated legal battle, and this is doubly true for truck accidents. Determining who is liable for your injuries and how much you should seek in damages are often confusing issues for victims, especially if they are still in recovery mode. This is why documentation is so important. Although the information may not make a lot of sense at the time, it may be a huge help to you and your attorney when seeking compensation.