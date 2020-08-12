What You Should Do If You Were in a Truck Accident

Getting into a car accident is a possibility for anyone that gets in a vehicle. Truck accidents, in particular, make up around 500,000 of overall road accidents. Due to their size, truck accidents can cause major damage to other vehicles or individuals.

It can result in major injuries and irreparable damage to a car that will need compensation. It is best to be prepared for these kinds of incidents, especially if you are often on the highway. Here’s what you should do in case you were in a truck accident:

Stop and Assess

The first thing to do after a collision with a truck is to stop as close to the scene as possible without disrupting traffic. You are obligated, by law, to stop and stay at the scene if there is damage to a vehicle or an injured person. Then you should look around to assess your own state as well as anyone in your car. Take note of any injuries that might have occurred and try to assess the damage of the vehicles involved. If anyone is injured, there should be as little movement as possible without anyone exiting the car.

Call or Report

If you are well enough, calmly reach for your phone to call the police or hand it to anyone in the car who is able to. You should provide them with your location and injury details to send an ambulance. When the officer arrives, they will help with ensuring everyone’s safety and moving traffic without affecting the crash scene. If you are injured and taken to the hospital, you have to report the incident later at the police station. If not, the officer will start taking your statement and you must cooperate as much as you can without admitting any fault. If you don’t call the police or cooperate in the crash report, you could be charged with a felony or misdemeanor.

Attend to Injuries

Tending to your injuries as well as of those who are with you in the vehicle should be your number one priority. Describe to the first responder, whether it’s an officer, EMT, or firefighter, how you feel, where your injury is, and any pain you are experiencing from the truck accident.

Even if there are no visible injuries or you feel fine, the impact can affect you in other ways and the adrenaline rush can dull any pain you are experiencing. Make sure you get examined on the scene and follow instructions or go to a hospital to get checked afterward.

Gather Information

Once you’ve made sure you are physically unharmed, look around the scene for anything that can help your case. Identify the other parties involved, the truck itself, and the company it belongs to. If you can, get the driver’s name, address, and license number for any necessary future procedures. Taking pictures of the damage of both vehicles or any other vehicle or property that was damaged is very important. If there are witnesses around, try to get their contact info to help in verifying your statement of what happened if needed.

Get an Experienced Attorney

Don’t wait too long before getting an attorney if you are making a case for a truck accident. Make sure you contact one as soon as you can and not just anyone, but someone with experience in truck accidents. These kinds of cases are quite complicated, so you’ll need someone who is an expert. You can get the best settlement amount when you click here and work with someone with distinct knowledge about liability issues and personal injuries. You’ll need an amount that can cover medical costs and property damage, and most trucking companies take advantage of the lack of knowledge about the industry to minimize settlements.

Don’t Overshare

When giving your statement, tell the events as they happened, but be careful not to say the wrong thing. Don’t go into detail until you consult your attorney because you might say something that could be misunderstood or taken out of context, risking your right to compensation. If the trucking company sends an insurance adjuster to the scene, you have no obligation to speak to them, and it’s best that you don’t. Remember not to sign any paperwork without your attorney present. Avoid posting any details like pictures or videos of the accident to social media as well.

These steps might be difficult to remember at the time of the accident, so it’s best to keep a checklist in your car. It won’t hurt to always be prepared with the steps you should take, questions you need to ask, and your attorney’s number. Just remember to always prioritize your wellbeing, take deep breaths, and remain calm to be able to handle the situation the right way.

