Get rid of your old car!

Do you remember the feeling when you first had your car? Since then, it had taken you to a lot of places. Some of those moments might be nostalgic. It used to have optimum performance, unlike these days. You might hate to admit it, but it’s about time to get yourself a new car. Read on before thinking of driving it to the junkyard.

You might be short of cash to buy a new car, so we are here to give you tips on how to sell a old used car.

Ask the important questions.

The reality is not all auto salvage and junkyard companies share the same thoughts. You can cash in on your old used car and get more money if you sell to the right buyers.

We know that it is very convenient just to drive your old used car to your local junkyard or recycling center. You get there, accept the first offer, and bring your money home. However, if you think that you should get more for your beloved car, you’d better be asking around first.

There are auto recycling companies that are in touch with junkyards nationwide. They will offer the best price no matter what condition your car is in.

Most of the time you’ll get an offer the same day you bring your car, but that’s just a better offer compared to your local junkyard.

And you have to do your homework so you won’t be a victim of a scam. Yes, you read that right; junkyard scams are real.

It’s always a good idea to see the junkyard’s license. Make sure that you understand their definition of a ton. A metric ton and a net ton is not the same thing. Getting your car weighed in net ton guarantees the best offer.

Get to know the factors that impact the offer.

If you understand what things could affect the offer, you will be enlightened. One way of saying this is don’t immediately jump into conclusions that a low offer is a scam. You should listen to junkyard’s representative to explain why the offer is lower or higher than you’ve expected.

This article is very informative about understanding how the price of scrap metal is calculated. The price of scrap metal like aluminum, steel, and copper in the market isn’t constant. It is one important factor that affects the quote you will be offered.

You also have to know that your car has to be prepared before it is ready to be crushed. The labor that will go to the prep will also impact the digits on their offer. The company will have to assess how much of your car is reusable, too.

Furthermore, you must think about what it will cost you to bring your car to the junkyard. All is well if your car is drivable. That way you can save some money.

You might think that the minor scrapes and amount of rust are ignored, but they actually reflect in the quote, too.

Bear in mind that any junkyard won’t be able to buy a car without its title. Under the law, you are obligated to present the title as proof that you are indeed the owner and it’s not stolen or something. So make sure you have it in your pocket before you head to the junkyard.

You can increase your car’s value.

There are things you can do if you really want to increase the value of your old used car.

Of course, you should never forget to remove your personal belongings. A lot of people tend to forget this. However, taking out the trash from your car is not the only thing you can do.

A lot of junkyards check your car seats if they can be reused. They should have been washed or wash them yourself so you won’t get a receipt. And to increase the value further, it also advisable to buy a leather patch repair kit. Try to remove the stains on the seats and flooring if there are any.

It’s illegal for junkyards to crush or reuse any parts of a car that still has fluid in it. Junkyards can do drain the oil and other fluids for you, but it seems more practical to do it yourself. If you draw off the fluids before you bring your car to the junkyard, the offer will be higher.

Here’s a checklist: antifreeze, brake fluid, freon, transmission fluid, wiper fluid, and gas in the tank.

While getting rid of the rust might be a minor investment, we strongly advise you to go ahead with it. You can have the rust professionally removed, and don’t worry because you’ll get your money back when you sell it.

Wrap Up

You now have the idea of how to get more money from selling your car. After your old used car has been groomed, it’s now time to look for the right auto salvage company.

