The Best Sun Joe SPX3000 Electric Pressure Washer Review

Sun Joe SPX3000 Electric Pressure Washer 2019 Review: A Thorough Evaluation

Keeping your home at its best all year round can take up a lot of effort and time on your part. Different seasons call for different tools. But with thanks to pressure washers, the amount you’ll spend maintaining your property is reduced tenfold.

There is a wide selection of electric pressure washers available on the market today. However, not all possess the quality, performance, and pressure that can keep your home in tip-top shape. For this reason, it is vital to check out their ratings here https://cleanup.expert/electric-power-washer-ratings/ before making any purchase.

Wood, granite, marble, and other surfaces tend to change with time. Dust and molds are some of the culprits as well. But whatever the reasons are, you can revive and give your yard a fresh look using the best pressure washer around.

When it comes to pressure washer manufacturers, Sun Joe is a name that most homeowners trust, especially in terms of residential cleaning tools. And if you’re looking for something to make home and backyard cleaning easy, the Sun Joe SPX3000 is one of those excellent electric pressure washers that can help you in that department.

About The Sun Joe SPX3000

There’s plenty of things that the Sun Joe SPX3000 can offer you. It’s electric-powered so you can also use it indoors without worrying about toxic fumes. It runs clean and does not produce any emissions, making it environmentally-friendly compared to gas pressure washers. It’s also less costly to use and does not require regular maintenance.

The SPX3000 is a user-friendly pressure washer that has a convenient design and accessories. It has a high rating in terms of cleaning power, so the unit can provide you with the type of performance and power you need for keeping your home looking great. It can tackle both big and small cleaning jobs very well. In addition, it comes with five nozzles ensuring you’ll have the right setting for all your cleaning tasks. You can learn more about it from this trusted source.

Specifications:

Dimensions: 6 x 13.5 x 33.9

6 x 13.5 x 33.9 Weight: 31 pounds

31 pounds Motor: 1800 W, 14,5 amp, 120V/60 Hz

1800 W, 14,5 amp, 120V/60 Hz PSI: 1450 rated, 2030 max

1450 rated, 2030 max GPM: 76 max

76 max Pump: Direct-drive axial

Direct-drive axial Nozzle: 5 (0°, 15°, 25°, 40°, and soap)

5 (0°, 15°, 25°, 40°, and soap) Spray Gun: Ergonomic

Ergonomic Hose: 20 ft, 1/4 in

20 ft, 1/4 in Power Cord: 53 ft

53 ft Warranty: 1 yr

Pros:

Efficient cleaning power.

Effective at getting rid of stubborn stains and tough dirt.

Cleaning angle is wide.

Moderately quiet operation.

Its water pressure is powerful making it great for tougher jobs.

Excellent price tag.

Controls are simple to operate.

Easy to store and move.

Nozzle tips are replaceable.

Cons:

The hose connector that comes with the unit tends to leak.

Some users have problems with its durability.

Low flow.

The trigger lock is manual.

Its hose is a bit shorter compared to most electric pressure washers.

Only uses cold water.

Design

The Sun Joe SPX3000 has a convenient and compact design. It comes with a stand-up cart on its two wheels, as well as a handle that’s around the height of your waist. This means you don’t have to bend over when moving the unit around.

You can also maneuver it easily over your lawn, wood deck, or concrete, but stable enough when parked.

You can store all the power washer’s parts on the cart itself including the detergent tanks, nozzles, and spray wand. There’s even a holder where you can hang its power code and hose.

Rating For Cleaning Power

One of the most important things you need to look when shopping around for an electric power washer is its cleaning power rating. This rating is an indication of how well the unit can perform.

The Sun Joe SPX3000 has an outstanding rating of over 3,000. This solid rating is above average and quite high for the majority of electric pressure washers for homes. It only means that the unit has the power capacity you need to get the cleaning jobs done the right way. I think it would do great cleaning this custom cars at Detroit Autorama 2019

Power And Application

Since the Sun Joe SPX3000 is electrically powered, it’s a bit less powerful compared to gas pressure washers. However, with its water pressure of 2030 PSI, and a 1.76 GPM, the machine can still generate enough power to take on common cleaning jobs.

What makes this residential pressure washer standout from the rest are the numerous features suitable for cleaning your backyard, driveway, and other plain surfaces. It can also handle difficult areas such as the insides of your drainage pipes, gutters, and rooftops.

The SPX3000 has a holder for its spray wand and trigger gun to make your cleaning tasks easier. Its one-of-a-kind detergent tanks have a dial for detergent selection allowing you to select the detergent concentration based on the stains you’re want to remove.

Safety Trigger

Power washers are highly effective cleaning tools, but they can also be dangerous. That’s why it is important to look for a machine with safety alert and features.

The SPX3000 comes with a trigger lock for keeping its spray wand from accidentally going off or spraying. This is a very handy safety feature that can prevent damaging your surfaces and injuring you or someone nearby with its high-pressure spray.

The lock should be engaged when the spray wand is not in active use or when you’re changing the nozzles. Also, always make sure that the electrical cord is not submerged in water or getting wet when you’re at work.

Durability

The SPX3000 is long-lasting and durable since its build with tough plastic materials. Although there are users having issues with its durability, its still one of the best household appliances for your cleaning jobs.

You do have to take extra precaution when attaching its metal pipe to the plastic fitting though, as the plastic part can get damaged easily because of cross-threading. However, fittings, hoses, and other parts are made from solid plastic and seem to be quite tough. On the other hands, the nozzles are simple to change and work perfectly.