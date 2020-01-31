The 25th Annual Minitruckin Nationals was held in Maggie Valley, North Carolina. The three day show in the beautiful mountains of Maggie Valley brought out truck, cars, and bikes from all across the US!

The show also had games available for all to enjoy along with giveaways all weekend! There was action for everyone to enjoy, but there were also some downfalls for a few. 4 of the vehicles that had attended the show had caught on fire, for various reason. We are very sorry to those whose trucks were damaged, but happy to know all owners are safe!

There is always one part of the show that everyone loves, for us it’s the draggin’ of Maggie Valley strip after the show end on Saturday. This allows for everyone who attended the show to take their rides out and enjoy the cruise. It’s an amazing atmosphere and time together for everyone who had brought a ride and to those who just came to attend.

Not only could you enjoy the beautiful scenery that the North Carolina mountains give, but also the 90’s vibe that the show brought back with all the “old-school” rides. Awards were given out to the Top 50 along with 20 specialty awards and the “Fab 5” along with cash prizes. Owners Chris Clark with his 1989 Chevy S10, Steven Hansen, Jon Snyder, Derek Wymer with his 1995 Chevy S10, and Jeff Giles with his 1986 Mazda B2000 took home the Fab 5 Awards! Amanda Gozzi-Rieder took home the Ladies Choice Award Grill by Campfire SHEnanigans. Congratulations to everyone who took home an award!

The 25th Annual Minitruckin Nationals already has their date set for the 26th annual show, April 24-26, 2020 and the show is already SOLD OUT! If that doesn’t make you realize that you NEED to attend this show, we don’t know what will!

Photos by: Logan Wade