5th Annual Bumpers for Boobies was held in Gastonia, North Caroline on October 3rd, 2020. Between the beautiful sunny weather and everyone ready to be out and about, the line to get into this event was miles long before the event even opened!

Bringing in just under 400 registered cars, you were able to find anything from rare right hand drive imports, to custom bikes, rat rods, hot rods, track cars, late models, bagged trucks, and basically anything you could think of. Many other came in attendance and filled nearby parking lots while spectators filled in the rest of the event!

While at the event, you could visit a special VW Bus that allowed for you and your friends to takes some selfies in the photo booth! Who wouldn’t want to take a selfie inside a custom VW Bus that ALSO had a photo booth in it?!

Needing a break from all the amazing rides? No worries, you could take a break and check out local vendors that the 5th Annual Bumpers for Boobies had come out! You were also able to buy merchandise such as Koozies, pens, wrist bands, shirts, and more to help support the benefit.

5th Annual Bumpers for Boobies is a benefit show that sent all proceeds to Living Beyond Breast Cancer. This organization works with women who have been diagnosed with breast cancer and assists them through their diagnosis, treatment, and recovery.

It is always an amazing time to see a large group from the car show community come together to support such an amazing cause!

Don’t miss out on coming out to the Bumpers for Boobies show in 2021, we will see you there!

Photos by: Chris Gosda