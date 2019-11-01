8th Annual Friends in Low Places Car Show was held on June 1st, 2019 at Call Family Distillers in Wilkesboro, North Carolina. The show may have changed to a new location, but don’t worry its the same AMAZING show in the heart of moonshine country! Who wouldn’t love to attend show full of custom rides and moonshine?! WE DO!

June 1st in Wilkesboro had brought in mini trucks, full size trucks, donks, imports, motorcycles, bikes, ratrods, and EVERYTHING in between. You may think you have seen it all, but this show had things in store you weren’t ready for. It was very nice to head out to the southeast and see things a variety of cars and trucks that we haven’t seen before!

Jerry from Layin Licks was on site pinstripping vehicles, along with some custom work. Head over to Friends in Low Places Facebook page and see what he was specially working on at the show! Drivn was also out selling the apparel, food vendors on site and ,of course, some drinks provided by the local distillery!

If you brought out the family, 8th Annual Friends in Low Places had live music, fun activities for all the kids, and the ALMOST world famous charity art auction! There was something for everyone in the family to enjoy.

With a beautiful day full of a wide variety of rides, vendors, music, and more, what would more could you ask for? We cannot think of another thing to make 8th Annual Friends in Low Places any better!

We cannot wait to see what the 9th Annual Friends in Low Places will have store, as this show just continues to get better and better! Stay up to date on their Facebook page and watch out for the dates for their 2020 show!

Photos by: Chris Gosda