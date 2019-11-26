Las Vegas, NV– At SEMA 2019 Ignited, the Jim and Mike Ring were announced as the Battle of the Builders Champion 2019 with their 1969 Chevrolet Camaro. It is no secret that every vehicle at SEMA, or in general, has a story behind it. The story behind the 1969 Camaro is one that has to be shared.

The build started when a customer from Belgium wanted a custom ride and its no surprise that he had contacted the Ring Brothers as they are known for their work on Camaros. So they started building the 1969 Camaro, and as sick as it looks on the outside, you won’t believe what its holding on the inside.

The Camaro has a Tremec six-speed manual gearbox overhauled by Bowler sending twist to a nine-inch John Industries rear end. The chest rattling sound comes from a Flowmaster stainless steel Super 44 exhaust, the mean stance comes from a Detroit Speed Engineering suspension. It also rocks a 840-horsepower supercharged 6.8 Liter LS Engine.

For the exterior, they have a carbon fiber hood that was 3D printed and CNC-machined. The front is a play of metal and carbon fiber, fronted by a custom metal bumper. The top side and the channel roof are, guess what? CARBON FIBER! The rear valance was redone in carbon fiber with stepped metal mesh over the taillights. The Camaro also has HRE Alloy wheels.

Here’s where a good part of the story starts. Most muscle cars are eye catching with vibrant colors, but this owner chose to take a different route; TOTOPKG Green. The Ring Brothers have stated that they tried to change the owners mind with the color, but he was set in his ways. Looking at the ride now, the owner made an amazing decision. We feel that the green finishes the ride beautifully, and many others did as well.

When asked how much the owner had bought the vehicle for, the Ring Brothers stated that the owner is a private man and that they did not want to release that information. What they did say was that the amount was between $500,000 and $1 million. It may seem like a very large amount, but to us, the Camaro seems totally worth it.

The owner also chose to name the ride “Valkyrja” which is spelt in the old Nordic version for “valkyrie” and translates to a mythical female who chose the fates of men who lived and died in battle; its a perfect fit for this Camaro!

Congratulations to the Ring Brothers for being announced as the Battle of the Builders Champion 2019!