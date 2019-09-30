Beatersville 2019 was held in Louisville, KY on May 26, 2019. With mother nature giving a threat of rain during the show, the 600 pre-1968 hot rods and motorcycles that entered did not disappoint!

Taking over a large portion of the Portland neighborhood in Louisville, between the vendors, food trucks, cash bar, miss Beatersville contest, and all the rides, there was no way that you could attend this show and not find something that you were loving. Although the rain did make the appearance in the afternoon, that didn’t stop this show from continuing on with all the fun!

The Pin Up Contest has always been one of our favorite things at Beatersville 2019. Seeing all the ladies compete against one another and yet cheer on each other is always an amazing thing. As the crowd went wild for each Pin Up Girl that strutted their stuff, it was still a very hard decision for the judges to choose a winner. Congratulations to Miss Bliss for winning Miss Beatersville!

Awards were given out for Beater of the year, Top Picks, and Special Recognition. Check out who won awards below!

Beater of the Year – Jeremy McCord Special Recognition – Team Meatball – Mark Portman

Top Picks Damon Borders – 59 Impala Dan Barton – 63 Bel Air Josh Akin – 55 Bel Air Brad Terry – 55 Bel Air Danny – 56 Olds Jeff Quiggle – 56 Suburban JD Stout – Shovel Head Steve Todd – 32 Ford Dave Fleetwood – Plymouth M Brown – F100 Greg Jackson – Model A Honda Dream Straight Axle Mafia Gasser Pick – Amy Fleetwood We have seen many Bel Airs in our time, but all the Top Picks at Beatersville 2019 were some of our top favorites!

Congratulations to all the winners with their amazing rides.