Beatersville 2020 was held at the Bullitt County Fairgrounds in Shephersville, Kentucky on September 6th, 2020. If you are a lover of pre-68′ traditional rod and custom rides, then this is the show you want to be at!

Due to COVID-19, the usual plans that are made for Beatersville 2020 had to change. The show is usually held right before Memorial Day in the Warehouse District of Louisville. This year, the show changed date and location along with they added a Mother Truckin’ section to their show.

If you had a truck that was newer than a ’68, you were able to head over to a special side of the venue and if you were pre-’68 you were to go over to the Beatersville side. Throughout the location and date change, the show was still an amazing time and we loved the Mother Truckin’ show as well!

The Pin Up Contest has always been one of our favorite things at Beatersville 2020. This year, they did an online voting poll. This allowed for many beautiful women to put in their photos and the top three that had the most likes would be welcomed to the Beatersville 2020 show to compete there where the winner would be announced. Congratulations to Miss Sweetfield being crowned Miss Beatersville 2020!

Awards were given out to those for Beater of the year and the Top Picks. The winners for Beatersville 2020 Awards were:

Beater of the Year, Mike Smith’s – 31 Ford Coupe

Miss Beatersville – Miss Sweetfield

Larry Tucker – 32 Ford

Jeremy Helton – 60 Impala

Mark Elliot – 57 VW Bug

Dugan Thixton – 29 Chevy Coupe

Scott Fore – 62 Bubble Top

Luke Richardson – 55 Cadillac

Jennifer Unser – 68 VW Beetle

Charley Talent – 51 Ford Truck

Patrick Hampton – 56 Vette

Austin Woods – 64 Chevy PU

Chris Ill – 41 Willys

David Burke – 66 Nova Wagon

Zane Hargrove – 74 Harley Trike

Joe Fritsch – 74 Yamaha X5650

Congratulations to everyone who went home with an award! We cannot wait to see what Beatersville 2021 has in store!

Photos by: Todd Atkins