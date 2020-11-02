Camp-N-Drag 2020 was held at Lake Waveland Park in Waveland, Indiana from July 17th-19th, 2020. If you are around the Indiana area, then you know that this is one show that you do not want to miss out on!

The amount of attendees that came in was so large, it had also caused some slow down in traffic! But once everyone was in, that is when that show had started! Starting Friday night, you were able to enjoy music from DJ Mikey Y on the concrete pad. At 7pm, that is when the truck limbo had started with the winner given $100 and you were also able to get free beer provided by Dropem Wear!

Saturday started off early with the official show beginning at 9am! Drive thru judging was from 11am to 4pm with awards being given on Sunday to those for Minis on Da Rise, Best Interior, Best Engine, Best Old School, Long Distance, Best Paint, and more! Congratulations to all who went home with an award!

The Auction started at 6pm and starting at 8PM is when the Glow Cruise began. If you have never attended Camp-N-Drag 2020 and you are not sure what the Glow Cruise is, you will want to make sure to attend next year because you will not want to miss out!

Sunday came with the Raffle starting at 11am and after that came awards.

Every year, Camp-N-Drag 2020 supports a charity of their choosing. This year, they decided to give the money that was collected from the raffle and the auction to Justin Parker from Tuckn Clothing to assist him and his family after they had been hospitalized. Thank you to everyone who participated in the auction and raffle to support an amazing family!

Photos by: Double D