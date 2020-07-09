Car Break Down on the Road? Here’s What to Do

Nobody wants to find themselves with a car break down in the middle of the road. However, these circumstances happen from time to time, even when you take the extra effort to ensure that it is roadworthy. This can be attributed to numerous factors but regardless of the reason why your car breaks down on the road, the steps listed below may prove to be invaluable.

Pull over

The first thing that you should do when your car suddenly breaks down is to pull over. If you still can, move over to the side of the road, out of the way of other passing vehicles. In case your car breaks down in the middle of the road without any possibility for you to get it to the side, it is better to call for police assistance immediately. They will be able to respond in a couple of minutes and assist you with your situation. As much as possible, stay inside your vehicle to minimize the risk that you would get hurt in the middle of a busy road.

Use your early warning devices

In case you have successfully pulled your car at the side of the road, make sure first that it is safe for you to go out. After this, use your early warning devices to alert other motorists passing the road because your vehicle can be considered as a road hazard. Also, if your battery is not dead, turn on your hazard lights or emergency flashers so that your vehicle can easily be seen by other drivers. Unless your car is smoking, it is better to stay inside your vehicle until help arrives. Keep your doors locked for your safety and as much as possible, never leave your car abandoned.

Call for roadside assistance

Finally, contact roadside assistance. If there is a way for you to connect to the internet, do so and search for towing services that will be able to help you bring your car to the mechanic, or call someone who will be able to do this for you. The average towing cost is generally greater for vehicles with a larger size, but aside from this, other factors will determine the fees that you have to pay. For instance, the difficulty of towing because of unfavorable weather conditions, as well as the time of the day can also add up to the cost that you have to pay. Make it easy for the roadside assistance or the towing services to find you be giving them your exact location.

To wrap things up, if ever you find yourself in the unfortunate scenario of having your car break down on the road, make sure that you pull over to the side of the road as much as possible. Leverage your early warning devices to alert other motorists because your car can be a hazard. Don’t be afraid to call for help because chances are, you are going to need it. In the future, make sure that your car is well-maintained and roadworthy before you sit behind the wheel.